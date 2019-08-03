The Bettendorf Fire Department is investigating an early morning house fire.
Fire fighters were dispatched at 2:16 a.m. to a single-family home in the 4800 block of Kynnelworth Drive.
According to a media release from Bettendorf spokeswoman Lauran Haldeman, the homeowner was awakened by the crackling of the fire. The smoke alarm inside the house also sounded.
The fire was reported to have started on the deck and flames extended up the back wall of the house to the roof.
The house sustained heavy damage to the second floor and much of the roof was burned away.
The homeowner was able to take his dogs out of the house. There were no injuries.
No other information was available.
Fire fighters from the Riverdale and Rock Island Arsenal fire departments assisted at the scene.