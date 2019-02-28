Try 3 months for $3
The cause of a fire that caused significant damage to a Davenport bowling alley has been listed as "undetermined," according to a media release from the city.

Davenport fire crews responded to a structure fire at 30 Lanes Bowling Alley, 3812 N. Harrison St., at 12:30 a.m. Feb. 10.

Three trucks, five engines and command personnel that responded found heavy smoke conditions and a significant amount of heat inside the building.

The building sustained significant damage, Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris said

No injuries were reported.

