Medical cannabidiol may soon be used to treat additional medical conditions in Iowa.
At a Feb. 8 public meeting, the Iowa Board of Medicine will discuss adding "severe, intractable pediatric autism with self-injurious or aggressive behaviors" to the conditions the oil, commonly referred to as CBD, can be used to treat.
In a public hearing Tuesday, the board reviewed two comments in favor by a physician and physician's assistant.
"The Cannabidiol Board, which is part of the Department of Public Health, approved adding that condition. The Board of Medicine agreed and filed notice of these rules to add that condition for the use of medical cannabidiol for the state of Iowa," Board of Medicine Interim Executive Director and Director of Legal Affairs Kent Nebel said Tuesday.
Last month, the Board of Medicine added ulcerative colitis to the list of conditions for which CBD can be used.
Members of the public or advocacy groups may petition the Cannabidiol Board to add conditions to the list, Nebel said. If approved, the Board of Medicine reviews the condition, acting as a backup to the Cannabidiol Board, Nebel said.
The Cannabidiol Board received a petition to add Autism Spectrum Disorder in August 2018. It was approved unanimously in November of 2018 but was modified because of ASD's wide range of symptoms, skills and level of disability in functioning.
"Concerns expressed by some board members about potential negative effects the use of medical cannabidiol may have on the young developing brain are not applicable to children with severe, intractable autism that includes self-injurious or aggressive behaviors due to the severity of the autism symptoms and level of disability," read minutes from November’s meeting.
The board also held a public hearing on amendments to training requirements for physicians in Iowa. Due to a bill passed last year by the legislature, the Board is required to draft rules regarding training for chronic pain management focusing on Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for appropriate pain management. The Board also is amending rules on end-of-life care to better clarify which physicians need that training.
The Board of Medicine will next meet Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. at 800 SW 8th St. Suite C, Des Moines.