CDC: Quad-Cities has 'substantial' spread of COVID-19

Quad-Citians should mask up when they are in indoor public spaces, vaccinated or not, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends.
That's because Rock Island and Scott County COVID-19 metrics have climbed to the level of "substantial" transmission of the coronavirus that triggers the CDC recommendation. In the greater Illinois-Iowa region, Muscatine now has a high rate of transmission, Henry and Mercer counties have substantial transmission, and Louisa and Clinton counties have moderate transmission.
The CDC calculates the metric from a combination of two data points from the last seven days: Total new cases per 100,000 people and the percentage of positive diagnostic and screening tests.
Scott and Rock Island counties climbed from "moderate" to "substantial" levels in the past week.
Scott County added 104 cases, or 60.14 new cases per 100,000 people, up 103.92% from last week, according to CDC data, available at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. The county's positivity rate climbed to 8.02%, up 2.27%. There were nine new hospital admissions in Scott County, according to CDC data, a 125% increase.
Scott County has had 12,987 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, with 250 deaths, according to state data.
Rock Island added 74 cases, or 50.75 new cases per 100,000 people, a 46.94% change. That's 44 additional cases since Wednesday, when the health department last reported case counts. Its positivity rate climbed 2.59% to 6.82%. There were three hospital admissions in the last week, a 50% increase, according to CDC data. Rock Island County health officials said there are now 10 people hospitalized in the county.
Rock Island County has had 15,187 cases since the pandemic began, with 333 deaths, according to county data. The average age of newly infected patients is 29.
Health officials said vaccination remains the best tool to fight COVID-19 for those ages 12 or older. The Rock Island Health Department offers walk-in vaccines on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for ages 18 and older) and Fridays (Pfizer for ages 12 and older). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Local pharmacies also offer no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-in basis.
Health officials also recommend universal indoor masking, frequent handwashing, and social and physical distancing in indoor public spaces.
- Total population at least 1 dose: 53.3%
- Age 12 or older with at least 1 dose: 63.1%
- Age 18 or older with at least 1 dose: 65.7%
- Age 65 or older with at least 1 dose: 89.9%
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
- Total population at least 1 dose: 57.5%
- Age 12 or older with at least 1 dose: 67.4%
- Age 18 or older with at least 1 dose: 69.7%
- Age 65 or older with at least 1 dose: 91.1%