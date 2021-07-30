CDC: Quad-Cities has 'substantial' spread of COVID-19

Quad-Citians should mask up when they are in indoor public spaces, vaccinated or not, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends.

That's because Rock Island and Scott County COVID-19 metrics have climbed to the level of "substantial" transmission of the coronavirus that triggers the CDC recommendation. In the greater Illinois-Iowa region, Muscatine now has a high rate of transmission, Henry and Mercer counties have substantial transmission, and Louisa and Clinton counties have moderate transmission.

The CDC calculates the metric from a combination of two data points from the last seven days: Total new cases per 100,000 people and the percentage of positive diagnostic and screening tests.

Scott and Rock Island counties climbed from "moderate" to "substantial" levels in the past week.

Scott County added 104 cases, or 60.14 new cases per 100,000 people, up 103.92% from last week, according to CDC data, available at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. The county's positivity rate climbed to 8.02%, up 2.27%. There were nine new hospital admissions in Scott County, according to CDC data, a 125% increase.