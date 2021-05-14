CDC's new advice on masking casts light on how people perceive COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities

"I didn't get this from Alex Jones," Adam said. "He's COINTELPRO, he's the controlled oppositions. COVID is a plot by the globalists to take over. So masks? No way."

The shoppers who wore masks said, to a person, they were fully vaccinated and chose to continue the practice "for the sake of everyone else."

"It really doesn't bother me to wear a mask - I mean, it's not a big deal," said 39-year-old Brooke Martin. "It's, maybe, just another layer of safety and a way to help other people not be nervous about going out.

"I don't know who is vaccinated and who isn't - and I'm not going to go around and ask. So I wear a mask to be polite."

The CDC's loosening of recommendations could have a more immediate effect on the Illinois side of the Quad-Cities, where Gov. JB Pritzker kept sometimes unpopular indoor mask mandates and strict capacity limits in place even as restaurants and bars were allowed to open incrementally.

Pritzker sounded open to change Friday, noting he will revise executive orders to sync up with new CDC guidelines on mask wearing by vaccinated individuals in indoor and outdoor spaces.