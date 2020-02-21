Celebrate Buffalo Bill's birthday for free in LeClaire Sunday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Young William began his schooling in LeClaire, but found his love for riding horses and swimming in the Mississippi River was greater than his love for learning the alphabet, according to his bio.

After living a short time in LeClaire, the Codys moved again to Walnut Grove in rural Scott County. While living here, the eldest son, Samuel was thrown from a horse and killed, the bio says. His grave site is at the historic Long Grove Church Graveyard. Besides the death of their son, two other events prompted the Cody family into leaving Iowa: the Gold Rush and the Free Soil Struggle of the Kansas-Nebraska Territory. In 1853 Isaac Cody sold his land for and he and his family left for Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

When he was just 10, William’s father was killed during a riot fighting for Kansas to be a free state, leaving Bill the man of the house. As a teenager, he became a Pony Express Rider to support the family.

He became Buffalo Bill in his 20s when he proved his marksmanship by killing 69 buffalo to his opponent's 46. The contest took eight hours and netted Buffalo Bill $500 in prize money.