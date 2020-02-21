Celebrate Buffalo Bill's birthday for free in LeClaire Sunday

The Buffalo Bill Museum, 199 N. Front St., LeClaire, will hold its annual birthday celebration for its namesake on Sunday.
You can enjoy the museum for free from noon to 4 p.m., live music from noon to 3 p.m., and a 1 p.m. Buffalo Chip Throwing Contest. William “Buffalo Bill” Cody was born Feb. 26, 1846 on a farm outside LeClaire in Scott County.
He was a Pony Express Rider and a Civil War hero before starring in his own Wild West Show and becoming a superstar of his era. You can visit the other exhibits at the museum including: the Lone Star steamer, a wooden hull steam powered paddle-wheeler, Native American artifacts, exhibits featuring 1900s ladies fashion, life on the Mississippi, riverboat pilots, and a recreated 1920s one-room schoolhouse exhibit.
In 1849, Isaac Cody moved his family to LeClaire, in a home along what presently is North Cody Street. There is a private home there now, but a plaque stands on the west side of the road, according to a Buffalo Bill biography on scottcountyiowa.com.
The actual home the Codys lived in is now on display in Cody, Wyoming. It was moved via railroad in 1933.
You have free articles remaining.
Young William began his schooling in LeClaire, but found his love for riding horses and swimming in the Mississippi River was greater than his love for learning the alphabet, according to his bio.
After living a short time in LeClaire, the Codys moved again to Walnut Grove in rural Scott County. While living here, the eldest son, Samuel was thrown from a horse and killed, the bio says. His grave site is at the historic Long Grove Church Graveyard. Besides the death of their son, two other events prompted the Cody family into leaving Iowa: the Gold Rush and the Free Soil Struggle of the Kansas-Nebraska Territory. In 1853 Isaac Cody sold his land for and he and his family left for Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.
When he was just 10, William’s father was killed during a riot fighting for Kansas to be a free state, leaving Bill the man of the house. As a teenager, he became a Pony Express Rider to support the family.
He became Buffalo Bill in his 20s when he proved his marksmanship by killing 69 buffalo to his opponent's 46. The contest took eight hours and netted Buffalo Bill $500 in prize money.
With his exhibition, "Wild West," Cody toured America and Europe for 20 years. Thousands of people experienced the talents and traditions of legendary Wild West figures like Sitting Bull, Annie Oakley and Calamity Jane. Buffalo Bill made a fortune from his show, which he invested in lands in Nebraska and what is now Cody, Wyoming.
The last Wild West Show was held in Davenport in 1913. Four years later, Cody died and was buried in Park of the Red Rocks on Lookout Mountain near Golden, Colo.
For more information on the LeClaire museum, call 563-289-5580 or visit buffalobillmuseumleclaire.com.