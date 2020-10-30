Celebrate Halloween at the Niabi Zoo

You can now celebrate Halloween Day with the animals at Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Ill.

Visitors are asked to come dressed as your favorite ghoul or goblin Saturday while also wearing a safety mask.

Free goody bags will be given to the first 100 guest in both the morning and afternoon sessions, and the first 300 guests will receive a free Niabi Zoo bracelet in both morning and afternoon sessions.

Visitors will also be able to see animals receiving holiday-themed enrichment training and items throughout the zoo.

Purchase your tickets online at niabizoo.com to reserve a morning or afternoon time slot.

Also go to niabizoo.com to get more information about the zoo and Covid 19 safety guidelines.

Quad-City Times​

