Celebrate International Women's Brew Day Sunday at Geneseo Brewing Company

“It is similar to the examples that fueled the craft beer boom of the early '90s,” Leiby said. “It will be slightly amber in color, with balanced malt and hop flavor. The aromatics of the hops are a blend of tropical, citrus and piney qualities.”

“The craft beer industry has been increasingly more accepting of female roles on the production side of breweries in recent years," said Jerrod Minnaert, GBC owner. "Rachel has been a great addition to our brew team, and we’re honored to host and spotlight the talents of the area’s women brewers.”

Cole explained that on March 8, members of the Pink Boots Society join together with supporting breweries and individuals, put on their pink boots, and brew their chosen beer style.

Through a partnership with Yakima Chief Hops, an exclusive blend of hops is made available to all participants, and a donation from the sale of every pound of hops is applied to scholarships and programming for Pink Boots Society members.

Cole said, “Crawford Brew Works in Bettendorf, Iowa, hosted the event last year, when more than a dozen area female brewers participated in brewing a Double India Pale Ale called We Can Brew It."

For more information, contact Cole at 618-971-3602 or email him at glenn@geneseobrewingcompany.com.

