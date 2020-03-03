Celebrate International Women's Brew Day Sunday at Geneseo Brewing Company

GENESEO — The Geneseo Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., will host the sixth annual celebration of International Women’s Brew Day Sunday, March 8.
The celebration will begin at 9 a.m., although interested women who are 21 years of age or older can show up any time on March 8.
The event is being presented by the Pinks Boots Society, a global nonprofit organization whose mission is to assist, inspire and encourage women beer industry professionals to advance their careers through education.
Glenn Cole, head brewer at GBC, said the event will conclude about 5 p.m., and there is no cost to participate.
The day will begin with participants involved in the “mashing” of malted grains, Cole said. “While the grains are steeping, we will present an informative talk about the basics of the brewing process from grain to glass,” he added.
GBC’s assistant brewer, Rachel Leiby, a member of the Pink Boots Society, will lead the brew day, assisted by local female professional brewers, home brewers and craft beer enthusiasts.
“All women are encouraged to attend and participate, regardless of brewing experience,” Leiby said.
The Brew Day will feature an American Pale Ale named Hoppy Boots.
“It is similar to the examples that fueled the craft beer boom of the early '90s,” Leiby said. “It will be slightly amber in color, with balanced malt and hop flavor. The aromatics of the hops are a blend of tropical, citrus and piney qualities.”
“The craft beer industry has been increasingly more accepting of female roles on the production side of breweries in recent years," said Jerrod Minnaert, GBC owner. "Rachel has been a great addition to our brew team, and we’re honored to host and spotlight the talents of the area’s women brewers.”
Cole explained that on March 8, members of the Pink Boots Society join together with supporting breweries and individuals, put on their pink boots, and brew their chosen beer style.
Through a partnership with Yakima Chief Hops, an exclusive blend of hops is made available to all participants, and a donation from the sale of every pound of hops is applied to scholarships and programming for Pink Boots Society members.
Cole said, “Crawford Brew Works in Bettendorf, Iowa, hosted the event last year, when more than a dozen area female brewers participated in brewing a Double India Pale Ale called We Can Brew It."
For more information, contact Cole at 618-971-3602 or email him at glenn@geneseobrewingcompany.com.