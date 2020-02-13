Celebrate Valentine's Day with these heart-shaped treats in the Quad-Cities

Valentine’s Day is Friday, which means it’s time for treats! Are you tired of the typical red velvet, heart-shaped boxes of chocolate? You’re in luck! From savory to sweet, there are several festive yet unique options you can snag locally to help you celebrate.
Heart-shaped sweets
Macarons, and tarts, and brownies — oh my! The folks at Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie are barreling toward Valentine’s Day in a heart-shaped train with a seemingly endless list of Valentine treats.
“We create these items because we always try to keep our menu seasonal at Oh So Sweet,” said owner Tiphanie Cannon.
Among the Davenport bakery's goodies are heart-shaped decorated sugar cookies, heart-shaped French macarons, heart-shaped tarts that are similar to Pop-Tarts, heart-shaped brownies and heart-shaped soft, frosted, cherry-almond cookies, ranging in price from $2.50 to $4.
“I enjoy making these items because I love to celebrate love, and honestly, because I love all this pink and red,” Cannon said. “It’s super fun to play with the designs.”
Cannon said her treats are not just for significant others; they’re for friends, parents and children, too. The bakery also makes “Galentine’s Day” cookies, she said.
“It’s always an honor to make desserts, cookies, macarons, etcetera, that are going to be a gift for someone special.”
For more information, visit Oh So Sweet, 314 Main St., Davenport, or call 563-345-9866.
Picture-perfect pizza
If pizza is your love language, Happy Joe's is here for you. Heart-shaped pizzas are available now at Happy Joe’s, and can be made with any of your favorite ingredients, according to a news release.
Some locations will offer the pizzas through Sunday, Feb. 16, but check the location nearest you.
Heart-shaped pizzas cost about $16, depending on the location you order from and the toppings you choose.
For more information, including store locations, visit happyjoes.com.
Taking the cake
To celebrate Valentine’s Day and support the American Red Cross, Portillo’s signature chocolate cake is morphing into a heart through Sunday, Feb. 16.
The frosted chocolaty treat is $15.99, and proceeds – up to $25,000 – will benefit the American Red Cross’s Biomedical Services, which helps to ensure a safe and reliable blood supply is available for patients in need, according to a news release.
For more information, visit the restaurant at 2741 E. 53rd St., Davenport, or call 563-823-9500.