St. Paul Ideals' Cole McCarty (26) runs through Rock Island Independents players at Douglas Park during the Vintage Football Game on Saturday in Rock Island. The game helped celebrate the 100th season of the NFL. Saturday’s game used 1920s rules and players wore replica uniforms.
A player hits the field to play in the 1920s vintage football game.
Vicktor Hawkins of Milan changes the score board at Douglas Park.
Sandy Perry of Moline watches the 1920s vintage football game that celebrates NFL History at Douglas Park.
Spectators watch the 2019 vintage football game at Douglas Park.