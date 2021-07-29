Celebration of life for 'Mr. Richmond Hill,' is Saturday

GENESEO — Because of COVID-19 restrictions, many families and friends couldn't attend funeral services for loved ones who passed during the pandemic.

John VanDeWoestyne, fondly referred to as “Mr. Richmond Hill,” passed away on March 25, 2020, at his home. A private service was held on March 31, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Home in Geneseo.

VanDeWoestyne’s wife, Judy, and two daughters, Emily and Shay, knew at that private service something more would be held at a later date.

VanDeWoestyne’s name is familiar to area theater-goers for his talent on stage and as a director, both with Geneseo’s Richmond Hill Players, Quad City Music Guild and numerous other area theater groups.

“If anyone would have had a lot of people at their service, it would be John," Judy VanDeWoestyne said.

To accommodate those people, there is a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Geneseo High School Concert Hall, 700 North State St. The Rev. Melva England, pastor at Grace United Methodist Church in Geneseo, will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service.

A time for fellowship and refreshments will be held after the service.