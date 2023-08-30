On Friday, there will be an event to celebrate a student-focused collaboration between the Davenport West and Bettendorf high school welding departments.
Taking place along the riverfront for at 10 a.m., Falcons and Bulldogs from the respective welding departments will reveal bike racks that were designed and built for downtown Davenport and downtown Bettendorf by the students.
The event will take place on the Mississippi River Trail at the border between Davenport and Bettendorf to represent the coming together of the two schools for this special project.
A few years ago, the Downtown Davenport Partnership, an affiliate of the Quad Cities Chamber, came up with the idea to make bike racks with their logo on them. DDP was able to partner with Davenport West's welding department to have the bike racks made locally by high school students.
This year, the Quad Cities Chamber expanded that program to include the Downtown Bettendorf Organization, a fellow chamber affiliate, and Bettendorf High School's welding department.
Parking will be on State and 8th street in Bettendorf. Participants should access the trail west of All Sports Screen Printing, 801 State St.
The Best-Paying American Cities for Welders
In recent years, policymakers and economic experts have embraced efforts to bring more manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. From the “America First” trade deals in the Trump Administration to historic investments in domestic manufacturing under the Biden Administration,
industrial policy has emerged as a major issue on both sides of the aisle. And in light of COVID-19’s impacts on global supply chains, many observers agree that expanding domestic manufacturing is critical for the nation’s economy.
Efforts to bring back American manufacturing would mean overcoming economic forces that have led to the industry’s decline. After being critical to the growth of the middle class in the U.S. for generations, manufacturing roles have faced challenging conditions over the last few decades. The recession and inflationary period of the 1970s led many U.S. manufacturers to cut jobs and offshore factories to create savings. Free trade agreements like NAFTA in the 1990s accelerated the movement of production jobs abroad. And even for factories that have remained in the U.S., automation and technological advances have improved productivity at the expense of many workers’ jobs.
Employment in production occupations remains nearly 30 percent below its 2000 peak
The result has been a rapid decrease in employment in production occupations over the last few decades. In the year 2000, U.S. employment in such roles peaked at 11.6 million workers. Over the following decade, production jobs fell by more than a third to around 7.6 million, with nearly 2 million jobs lost from 2008 to 2010 alone in the wake of the Great Recession.
Welding is one of the most popular production occupations
One profession that has continued to provide opportunity for production workers is welding.
Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers play an important role in manufacturing processes for metal parts and products. The U.S. currently employs 397,600 welders, which ranks fourth among all production occupations. However, the job outlook for welders in the years ahead is more challenging: the BLS estimates that employment in the field will grow by only 2% between now and 2031, below the 6% rate of growth for all occupations.
Compensation is one attribute that makes welding a desirable profession. The rate of pay for welders compares favorably not only to other production occupations, but also to U.S. occupations overall. Welders earn a median wage of $47,010, which exceeds the overall U.S. median of $45,760 and ranks toward the top of jobs in production roles.
Alaska offers the highest wages for welders
Opportunities for welders can vary across the country depending on local economic makeup. Many of the top-paying states for welders also have industries that rely heavily on welding, like oil and gas extraction, ship and boat building, and aerospace. For example, Alaska, Wyoming, and North Dakota are the top three states for welders’ compensation, and all have economies heavily reliant on oil and gas extraction.
At the metro level, similar patterns hold. Markets with industries that rely heavily on welders tend to have higher compensation to attract those workers. Among the top-paying metros are cities like Norfolk, VA and Honolulu, HI, which are both home to major naval installations, and Seattle, which is a hub for aerospace manufacturing.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. To determine the best-paying locations for welders, researchers at
Construction Coverage calculated the median annual wage for welders, adjusted for cost of living differences. In the event of a tie, the location with the greater unadjusted median annual wage for welders was ranked higher.
Here are the best-paying U.S. metropolitan areas for welders.
The best paying small and midsize US metros for welders
15. Raleigh-Cary, NC
Median annual wage for welders (adjusted): $50,251 Median annual wage for welders (actual): $48,090 Median annual wage for all production occupations (actual): $36,920 Concentration of production occupations (compared to average): -35%
14. Memphis, TN-MS-AR
Median annual wage for welders (adjusted): $50,313 Median annual wage for welders (actual): $46,640 Median annual wage for all production occupations (actual): $36,940 Concentration of production occupations (compared to average): -19%
13. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
Median annual wage for welders (adjusted): $50,571 Median annual wage for welders (actual): $47,840 Median annual wage for all production occupations (actual): $37,630 Concentration of production occupations (compared to average): -5%
12. Richmond, VA
Median annual wage for welders (adjusted): $50,671 Median annual wage for welders (actual): $48,340 Median annual wage for all production occupations (actual): $37,990 Concentration of production occupations (compared to average): -52%
11. Birmingham-Hoover, AL
Median annual wage for welders (adjusted): $51,048 Median annual wage for welders (actual): $47,270 Median annual wage for all production occupations (actual): $36,750 Concentration of production occupations (compared to average): +57%
10. New Orleans-Metairie, LA
Median annual wage for welders (adjusted): $51,146 Median annual wage for welders (actual): $49,560 Median annual wage for all production occupations (actual): $46,640 Concentration of production occupations (compared to average): +29%
9. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI
Median annual wage for welders (adjusted): $51,283 Median annual wage for welders (actual): $49,180 Median annual wage for all production occupations (actual): $39,020 Concentration of production occupations (compared to average): +83%
8. Tulsa, OK
Median annual wage for welders (adjusted): $51,389 Median annual wage for welders (actual): $47,740 Median annual wage for all production occupations (actual): $39,730 Concentration of production occupations (compared to average): +240%
7. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
Median annual wage for welders (adjusted): $51,795 Median annual wage for welders (actual): $58,010 Median annual wage for all production occupations (actual): $47,740 Concentration of production occupations (compared to average): -49%
6. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
Median annual wage for welders (adjusted): $51,992 Median annual wage for welders (actual): $54,800 Median annual wage for all production occupations (actual): $38,100 Concentration of production occupations (compared to average): -68%
5. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
Median annual wage for welders (adjusted): $52,081 Median annual wage for welders (actual): $58,070 Median annual wage for all production occupations (actual): $44,680 Concentration of production occupations (compared to average): -81%
4. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
Median annual wage for welders (adjusted): $52,105 Median annual wage for welders (actual): $58,410 Median annual wage for all production occupations (actual): $46,520 Concentration of production occupations (compared to average): -53%
3. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
Median annual wage for welders (adjusted): $55,534 Median annual wage for welders (actual): $56,200 Median annual wage for all production occupations (actual): $38,170 Concentration of production occupations (compared to average): +6%
2. Urban Honolulu, HI
Median annual wage for welders (adjusted): $59,438 Median annual wage for welders (actual): $67,640 Median annual wage for all production occupations (actual): $46,290 Concentration of production occupations (compared to average): -47%
1. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
Median annual wage for welders (adjusted): $61,694 Median annual wage for welders (actual): $59,350 Median annual wage for all production occupations (actual): $46,220 Concentration of production occupations (compared to average): +123%
