On Friday, there will be an event to celebrate a student-focused collaboration between the Davenport West and Bettendorf high school welding departments.

Taking place along the riverfront for at 10 a.m., Falcons and Bulldogs from the respective welding departments will reveal bike racks that were designed and built for downtown Davenport and downtown Bettendorf by the students.

The event will take place on the Mississippi River Trail at the border between Davenport and Bettendorf to represent the coming together of the two schools for this special project.

A few years ago, the Downtown Davenport Partnership, an affiliate of the Quad Cities Chamber, came up with the idea to make bike racks with their logo on them. DDP was able to partner with Davenport West's welding department to have the bike racks made locally by high school students.

This year, the Quad Cities Chamber expanded that program to include the Downtown Bettendorf Organization, a fellow chamber affiliate, and Bettendorf High School's welding department.

Parking will be on State and 8th street in Bettendorf. Participants should access the trail west of All Sports Screen Printing, 801 State St.

