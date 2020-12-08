Census Bureau conducting post-enumeration survey in QC to measure accuracy of census

The U.S. Census Bureau has begun conducting a post-enumeration survey in the Quad-Cities to measure the accuracy of the once-a-decade headcount that determines state's seats in Congress and disbursement of federal funding.

The census ended at midnight on Oct. 15; however, census workers will be independently surveying a sample of the Quad-Cities population to measure the accuracy and quality of the once-a-decade tally, said Denise Bulat, executive director of the Bi-State Regional Commission.

A limited number of addresses from across the country were scientifically selected to represent the entire population, Bulat said. Addresses were then randomly chosen by the Census Bureau to participate in the follow-up survey.

Even if a person responded to the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau still needs individuals to respond to the survey to help measure how well it counted the nation and improve the next census, Bulat said.

"The survey estimates how many people and housing units were missed or counted erroneously in the census," she said.

Answers are kept anonymous, and the Census Bureau is bound by law to only use responses to produce statistics and is publicly prohibited from releasing responses in a way that could identify someone or their household.

