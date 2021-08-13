Census data: Rock Island County shrinks, Bettendorf swells

More diversity in the QC's

Mirroring a trend nationwide, the Quad-Cities grew more diverse in the last decade, though Rock Island County more so than Scott County.

The white, non-Hispanic population of Rock Island County declined by 12.6% over the last decade from 111,764 to 97,689. That 2020 number is 67.5% of the county’s total population, putting Rock Island County in the top 25 most diverse counties by percentage in Illinois.

At the same time, more people of every other race and ethnicity category except Native Pacific Islander alone now live in Rock Island County compared to 2010.

About 4,568 more Black people live in the county, a 29.3% increase that outpaces Illinois and the U.S. But 1,763 more people of American Indian and Alaska Native descent came to Rock Island County in the last decade, outpacing the U.S. rate of increase. The Asian community grew 65% from 2,988 to 4,856. People who identified with two or more races on the 2020 census in Rock Island County also jumped from 4,458 to 12,692, a 185% increase. That is a slower increase than the rest of the U.S. and the rest of Illinois, which each saw a more than 250% increase in people who identified as two or more races in 2020.