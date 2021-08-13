Census data: Rock Island County shrinks, Bettendorf swells

The Iowa Quad-Cities have grown in the last decade, new census data shows, while the Illinois Quad-Cities saw population decline.
Bettendorf’s population grew the most, by 17.7% over the past 10 years, outpacing the growth percentages of Davenport, Scott County, and Iowa. Bettendorf’s population increased from 33,217 in 2010 to 39,102 people in 2020.
In 2020, Davenport's population was 101,724, topping 100,000 people for the first time in a decennial census since 1980, when the population was 103,264. The 1980 count was the first time Davenport's population topped six figures.
Davenport’s population grew by 2.045% since the 2010 census, which was slower than Iowa's average growth of 4.727%. Bettendorf and Davenport added an additional 7,924 people to the Quad-Cities' population since 2010.
In Illinois, Rock Island and Moline’s populations dropped by 4.89% and 1.145% respectively since 2010, driving Rock Island County’s 1.95% population decline. That decline is faster than Illinois statewide average population decline of 0.14%.
In 2020, Rock Island had 37,108 people and Moline counted 42,985.
East Moline and Silvis added to their populations since the last census. Silvis counted 8,003 people in 2020, an increase of 524 people, a 7% increase. East Moline, with 21,374 people in 2020, grew by 72 people, or 0.33%.
More diversity in the QC's
Mirroring a trend nationwide, the Quad-Cities grew more diverse in the last decade, though Rock Island County more so than Scott County.
The white, non-Hispanic population of Rock Island County declined by 12.6% over the last decade from 111,764 to 97,689. That 2020 number is 67.5% of the county’s total population, putting Rock Island County in the top 25 most diverse counties by percentage in Illinois.
At the same time, more people of every other race and ethnicity category except Native Pacific Islander alone now live in Rock Island County compared to 2010.
About 4,568 more Black people live in the county, a 29.3% increase that outpaces Illinois and the U.S. But 1,763 more people of American Indian and Alaska Native descent came to Rock Island County in the last decade, outpacing the U.S. rate of increase. The Asian community grew 65% from 2,988 to 4,856. People who identified with two or more races on the 2020 census in Rock Island County also jumped from 4,458 to 12,692, a 185% increase. That is a slower increase than the rest of the U.S. and the rest of Illinois, which each saw a more than 250% increase in people who identified as two or more races in 2020.
Scott County also became more racially diverse over the last decade, with people who are white, non-Hispanic, making up 82.2% of the total population in 2010, and decreasing to 77% in 2020.
Of the diversifying population, Scott County’s Asian population grew faster than the state’s rate at 45.8% and 42.4%, respectively. Scott County ranked in the top 25 of all Iowa counties for population growth among Asians.
The Hispanic community grew in Scott County by 31.5%. The American Indian and Alaska Native population grew by 23.3% in Scott County, less than the state’s percent change in population at 161.8%.
Scott County’s other race and ethnic categories also increased, with the exception of Native Hawaiian/other Pacific Islander, when compared to 2010 census data.
An additional 2,389 Black or African American people live in the county at a total increase of 20.4%, lagging behind the state’s growth rate of 42.4%. Despite adding 8,007 more people of two or more races to Scott County’s population, the county’s growth rate is actually smaller than the percent change of Iowa at 236.2% and the U.S. at 275.7%.