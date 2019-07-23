The Bi-State Regional Commission, the Day Foundation, the Regional Development Authority and the City of Davenport will hold a free regional Census Complete Count training for community groups and local governments.
The training will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. Lunch will be provided.
The purpose of this training is to help communities set up and manage effective Complete Count Committees that promote and facilitate participation in the 2020 Census.
The training will explore a range of strategies and techniques that will better prepare committees by empowering them to increase self-response from previous decennials, especially among those groups less likely to participate.
The training will also offer information and updates on Census operations, recruitment/jobs, and timeline milestones so that CCCs can plan their efforts to help complement and coincide with Census Bureau activities.
Those interested in attending should contact Rachel Bruce at rbruce@bistateonline.org or Denise Bulat at dbulat@bistateonline.org or call (309) 793-6300 Ext. 1130.