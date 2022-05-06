Centennial Bridge repairs scheduled to begin May 12

Repairs on the Centennial Bridge will mean lane closures on May 12.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said Friday that a signing repair project would cause closures beginning at 9 a.m. The project is expected done by 2 p.m.

The work will begin on the northbound lanes, then switch to the southern lanes, according to an IDOT news release. There will be temporary traffic signals and signs controlling traffic flow across the bridge while the work is underway.

IDOT recommended avoiding use of the bridge while the work is being done and, if that is not possible, then allowing for extra time to get across.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.