 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Centennial Bridge repairs scheduled to begin May 12

  • Updated
  • 0
constructions-barrells

Repairs on the Centennial Bridge will mean lane closures on May 12.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said Friday that a signing repair project would cause closures beginning at 9 a.m. The project is expected done by 2 p.m.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The work will begin on the northbound lanes, then switch to the southern lanes, according to an IDOT news release. There will be temporary traffic signals and signs controlling traffic flow across the bridge while the work is underway.

IDOT recommended avoiding use of the bridge while the work is being done and, if that is not possible, then allowing for extra time to get across.

Retro photos: Great River Plaza, Rock Island
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian army specialists hunt for explosives left behind by Russian forces

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News