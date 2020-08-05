You have permission to edit this article.
Centennial Bridge to have lane closures; RI County road is closed
Centennial Bridge to have lane closures; RI County road is closed

  • Updated
022020-qc-nws-centennialbridge-002.jpg

Lane closures will take place Thursday and Friday, Aug. 6 and 7, 2020, on the Centennial Bridge.

 Gary Krambeck /

Road work will shut down two locations through Friday in Rock Island County.

The southbound outside drive lane on the Centennial Bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, and the northbound outside drive lane on the bridge will be closed between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.

Illinois Department of Transportation workers will perform a bridge inspection during those times, and the IDOT asks motorist to slow down and use caution while driving through the work zone.

Meanwhile, Rock Island County Highway Department workers are working on a stretch of County Road X (290th St. North) from 38th Avenue North to Moline Road. The road will remain closed through 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.

