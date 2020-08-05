Centennial Bridge to have lane closures; RI County road is closed

Road work will shut down two locations through Friday in Rock Island County.

The southbound outside drive lane on the Centennial Bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, and the northbound outside drive lane on the bridge will be closed between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.

Illinois Department of Transportation workers will perform a bridge inspection during those times, and the IDOT asks motorist to slow down and use caution while driving through the work zone.

Meanwhile, Rock Island County Highway Department workers are working on a stretch of County Road X (290th St. North) from 38th Avenue North to Moline Road. The road will remain closed through 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.

