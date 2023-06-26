Drivers using the Centennial Bridge for commutes will need to change course early Tuesday morning.

The Centennial Bridge will close from 5:30-7:30 a.m. Tuesday for repairs.

Illinois Department of Transportation announced the closure so White Construction, LLC can complete the last phase of the two year $1.5 million project. The project was to complete structural repairs and bearing replacements.

Workers will make the final adjustments to the new bearings tomorrow morning.

The bridge will open to traffic once adjustments are finished. Pedestrian traffic across the bridge will not be closed during the time of repairs.

The project is expected to be complete by Tuesday, July 4.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow for extra times through the area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, and refrain from using mobile devices and to be alert for workers and equipment.