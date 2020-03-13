Centers Medicare & Medicaid Services ban visitors at all senior living facilities

Before you go and visit Grandma at her senior living facility this weekend, you may want to call first.
The reason? You will not be allowed in the door.
Senior living centers in both the Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities are being directed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to not allow any non-essential visitors in in an attempt to protect their residents from COVID-19.
As of late Friday afternoon, CMS announced all visitors won’t be allowed in any senior living facility in an effort to protect seniors from the coronavirus COVID-19.
The only exceptions allowed in besides medical personnel are families who have a loved one in an end-of-life situation. And even those visitors likely will be checked at the door for symptoms like a fever and possibly asked if they have been to any foreign countries recently.
Among the facilities implementing the policy of no non-essential visitors already were Friendship Manor in Rock Island, Overlook Village Senior Living in Moline, Senior Star at Elmore Place in Davenport, Silvercrest Garner Senior Living and Ridgecrest Village in Davenport and The Fountains Senior Living in Bettendorf.
“This is unprecedented” said Ted Pappas Jr., president and CEO of Friendship Manor. "At the end of the day, the elderly are the ones who are the most vulnerable."
Friendship Manor had pretty much gone to similar guidelines already from CMS. The only difference was they were going to allow families in for emergency situations, too. Now, Pappas believes that they can’t do that.
“CMS had issued these directives to skilled nursing facilities and we do have a skilled nursing facility on our property,” he said.
But Friendship Manor and the other facilities had opted to take the guidelines a full step further.
“We took CMS guidelines and applied them campus wide because of the fact that we are caring for seniors throughout our whole consortium.”
The visitor limitations apply to the entire Friendship Manor campus, Pappas said.
That campus, which houses about 300 people at 1209-21st Avenue in Rock Island has 13 villas adjacent to its campus, 100 units of independent living apartments, 59 assisted living apartments, 34 memory care/assisted living apartments and Silver Cross Skilled Nursing facility with 94 units.
In addition, it provides meals for about 300 seniors for Project Now.
All of the facilities previously listed offer multiple services.
The CMS announcement Friday afternooin was made at a Washington D.C. press conference by Seema Verma, a CMS administrator, during press conference with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
“It’s especially important now that we look after seniors with chronic underlying health conditions,” Pence said in an article published in McKnight’s Long-Term Care News. “Last week, the president directed the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to raise the standards in our nursing homes, increase inspections at our nursing homes. Today, we are offering very specific guidance.”
The death toll at a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, is currently 22.
Pappas did not mind the direction. He cited statistics that said the illness is more fatal to seniors, and you have to be at least 65 to live in Friendship Manor. He was already screening the help for their health and allowing ill personnel to take time off, as long as they returned with a doctor’s note.
A statement released by Cris Vetter, executive director at Ridgecrest Village regarding her facility, likely spoke for all Quad-City senior facilities.
“The health and wellness of our residents and the caregiving teams who support them is our No. 1 priority,” Vetter said.