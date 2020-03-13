Centers Medicare & Medicaid Services ban visitors at all senior living facilities

Before you go and visit Grandma at her senior living facility this weekend, you may want to call first.

The reason? You will not be allowed in the door.

Senior living centers in both the Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities are being directed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to not allow any non-essential visitors in in an attempt to protect their residents from COVID-19.

As of late Friday afternoon, CMS announced all visitors won’t be allowed in any senior living facility in an effort to protect seniors from the coronavirus COVID-19.

The only exceptions allowed in besides medical personnel are families who have a loved one in an end-of-life situation. And even those visitors likely will be checked at the door for symptoms like a fever and possibly asked if they have been to any foreign countries recently.

Among the facilities implementing the policy of no non-essential visitors already were Friendship Manor in Rock Island, Overlook Village Senior Living in Moline, Senior Star at Elmore Place in Davenport, Silvercrest Garner Senior Living and Ridgecrest Village in Davenport and The Fountains Senior Living in Bettendorf.