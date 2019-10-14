An upcoming celebration will be a trip down memory lane for members and guests at Moline's Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
The 100th anniversary of the Blessing of the Church Cornerstone will be observed on Sunday, Oct. 20, with a lineup that will begin with an 11 a.m. outdoor mass, weather permitting.
Connie Morris, chairwoman of the celebration, said, “Our committee has been working for months to accurately re-create and celebrate this day. We want the entire community to join us for this celebration of such a historic occasion.”
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued a proclamation declaring Oct. 20, 2019, “the 100th Anniversary of the Laying of the Cornerstone at Sacred Heart Church Day” in recognition of the event.
Morris referred to the “big news of the celebration” as the opening of the time capsule that was placed under the church cornerstone a century ago. The items found inside are on display in the archive room at the church.
Items from the 2019 Blessing of the Church Cornerstone celebration will be added to the original time capsule, alongside the original contents. It then will be returned to where it was placed 100 years ago.
The Rev. Mark DeSutter, the church pastor, said, “Sacred Heart Church is a building with a rich history and has been the place where many significant events have taken place in the lives of people. One hundred years ago, Cardinal (Desire-Felicien-Francois-Joseph) Mercier blessed the cornerstone of our worship space. He was an icon of faith, mercy and justice in 1919 after a terrible world war.
"We hope that our church continues to represent those virtues today, and that when people come to pray at Sacred Heart, they are comforted in the turbulent times in which we live.”
Morris, sharing information from historical records, said, “Thousands of people attended the original event on Oct. 23, 1919, as the war hero, Cardinal Mercier from Belgium, attended. One of the items we found from the records of history was a newspaper article in the Gazette Van Moline, the Flemish language newspaper of Moline. The article describes Cardinal Mercier’s visit in beautiful detail. The article was translated from Flemish to English by Rita VanRaes, and it helps us understand how much the cardinal was admired and what a hero he was to the Belgians and the Americans.”
She said, “There were many dignitaries from the area who attended the celebration in 1919, and one of the pictures we have from that day shows the late President Dwight D. Eisenhower, although not president at the time, was there at the time he was serving in the United States Army. Our archivist worked with the archives at the Rock Island Arsenal to verify this was truly Dwight Eisenhower. He was in the area at the time on other business and did attend.”
After the mass on Oct. 20, there will be a re-enactment of the original event, featuring four period cars with passengers representing people who were in the procession a century ago.
The period cars will remain on display after the re-enactment.
“In 1919, the procession began at the train station in downtown Moline and proceeded up the hill to the church,” Morris said. “On Oct. 20, we will start on the corner of our property, beginning at 16th Avenue and 15th Street.”
The procession will include members of Sacred Heart Boy Scout Troop 109, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018. The troop will carry flags in the procession.
“We have invited the local mayors, Moline aldermen, the priests who have served Sacred Heart, and the nuns who served our school over the years,” Morris said.
She added, “We are very excited that we have received confirmation of seven dignitaries from Belgium who will be attending our celebration, in addition to our local Belgian representative, Patrick VanNevel, and his wife, Barbara.”
The committee also has received word that a representative from the American Red Cross will be attending to represent the presence of the late Barbara Huntoon from the Red Cross, who was at the original blessing of the cornerstone in 1919 and welcomed the war hero Cardinal Mercier.
Some Vietnam veterans, representing the military presence from 100 years ago, will attend, along with representatives of the Knights of Columbus, Sacred Heart Chapter of the Catholic Order of Foresters, and the Belgian Culture Club.
After the ceremony re-enactment, there will be additional activities, including the Happy Belgian Band and games for people of all ages. The Scouts will be in charge of additional games, including a full-size Jenga game and a bags toss.
Members of the church quilting ministry will have a display of items offered for sale in Culemans Hall, which is the location of additional historical displays.
Morris said many items to commemorate the 2019 celebration will be available for members and guests to buy.
“There also will be a full-size cutout of our founding priest, Father (John Baptist) Culemans, that people can be photographed with,” Morris said.
Church member Fred Julius will lead tours of the church, showcasing the stained glass windows and providing information on the project of re-leading them. Two of the main windows are scheduled to be completed in time for the Oct. 20 celebration.
“Fred has studied the history of the windows and will share information about what the windows depict,” Morris said.