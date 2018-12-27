CenturyLink users in the Quad-Cities are experiencing outages in phone and internet service in a disruption that is affecting multiple states.
Linda Johnson, corporate communications for CenturyLink, said Thursday the company is investigating what caused the outage.
“Our network is experiencing a disruption affecting customer services,” she said. “We understand some customers are currently unable to generate tickets through the CenturyLink help portal.”
She said the company knows how important the services are to its customers, “And we are working to restore services as quickly as possible.”
At about 2 p.m., she did not how many customers were affected. She said CenturyLink will update its social media sites, including Facebook and twitter, about the incident.
CenturyLink customers from a variety of states, including Missouri, Ohio, Idaho and New Mexico, registered complaints on the CenturyLink Facebook page.
According to the CenturyLink outage map at https://outage.report/us/centurylink/map, at 3:15 p.m. the most-affected cities in the last 24 hours were Salt Lake City, Utah; Albuquerque, New Mexico; North Hollywood, California; Portland, Oregon; Dayton, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; Boise, Idaho; Dallas, Texas; Seattle, Washington; and Las Vegas, Nevada.