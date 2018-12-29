Try 1 month for 99¢
CenturyLink logo

According to CenturyLink's social media posts, an outage affecting customers in the Quad-Cities and multiple states has been fixed.

"CenturyLink has been dealing with a network event," the company posted on its twitter feed at 8:10 p.m. Friday. "All consumer services impacted by this event, including voice and 911, have been restored.

"Any latency issues will clear in the next few hours."

Linda Johnson, corporate communications for CenturyLink, said Thursday the company was investigating what caused the outage. Some customers were unable to generate tickets through the CenturyLink help portal, she said.

CenturyLink customers from a variety of states, including Missouri, Ohio, Idaho and New Mexico, registered complaints on the CenturyLink Facebook page.

Affected areas included Salt Lake City, Utah; Albuquerque, New Mexico; North Hollywood, California; Portland, Oregon; Dayton, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; Boise, Idaho; Dallas, Texas; Seattle, Washington; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.