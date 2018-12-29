According to CenturyLink's social media posts, an outage affecting customers in the Quad-Cities and multiple states has been fixed.
"CenturyLink has been dealing with a network event," the company posted on its twitter feed at 8:10 p.m. Friday. "All consumer services impacted by this event, including voice and 911, have been restored.
"Any latency issues will clear in the next few hours."
Linda Johnson, corporate communications for CenturyLink, said Thursday the company was investigating what caused the outage. Some customers were unable to generate tickets through the CenturyLink help portal, she said.
CenturyLink customers from a variety of states, including Missouri, Ohio, Idaho and New Mexico, registered complaints on the CenturyLink Facebook page.
Affected areas included Salt Lake City, Utah; Albuquerque, New Mexico; North Hollywood, California; Portland, Oregon; Dayton, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; Boise, Idaho; Dallas, Texas; Seattle, Washington; and Las Vegas, Nevada.