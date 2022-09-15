 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

CEO: Happy Joe's company bankruptcy has no bearing on franchises

  • 0

The recent bankruptcy filing by Happy Joe's is related to five company-owned restaurants, but the dozens of franchise stores are not to be impacted, according to company leadership.

Tom Sacco, CEO at Happy Joe's since late 2020, said the 50 franchise restaurants currently in operation continue to experience double-digit growth. That hasn't been the case for the five company-owned stores — Spruce Hills, Bettendorf; Locust Street and 50th Street in Davenport; Galesburg and Kewanee.

Those locations, like the two that recently closed at Rockingham Road in Davenport and in Eldridge, are "bleeding" the company, Sacco said.

The Chapter 11 filing seeks to reorganize only the company-owned stores. The franchise side of the business still is growing and has about 30 more locations whose openings are pending, Sacco said. Most are located in the Egypt.

People are also reading…

"It shows we're upside-down," he said of the bankruptcy filing for the five company stores. "We were losing significant money — $30,000 to $40,000 a month at one location.

"But it's the company that's filing bankruptcy, which is a fraction of our business. Ninety percent of Happy Joe's is franchise."

The franchise locations are making money while the company side is losing money, Sacco said, "Because they (franchises) didn't refinance their restaurants."

Happy Joe's founder Lawrence Joseph "Happy Joe" Whittey, who died in 2019, sold the company in 2018, Sacco said, and the sale of assets and the division of proceeds among family members had a big financial impact on company operations.

Buildings the company previously owned suddenly were strapped with rent payments and/or mortgages, he said. The timing was especially damaging because the pandemic came two years after the sale.

Wages for pizza makers went from $7.50 or $8 an hour to $12 or $13 an hour, Sacco said. On the supply-chain side, more bad news.  For instance, diced Canadian bacon is in high demand at Happy Joe's, and the price went from $1.90/pound in 2020 to nearly $5/pound today.

"When it's just rent or just labor or just food prices, you can deal with that," he said of the increases. "When it's all three — and that's what happened to the company stores — you start bleeding.

"The restaurants that were bleeding us aren't bleeding us anymore."

The focus now is on growing the franchise side, which means adding more restaurants around the country and beyond.

"I inherited a declining franchise system. We now have a growing franchise system," he said. 

According to the income statement attached to the bankruptcy petition, Happy Joe’s had a net income loss of $1,196,579.18 for the 2022 fiscal year. In fiscal year 2021, the company had a net income of $766,523.50.
 
Sacco previously served as CEO for Bonanza Steakhouses, which at one time had more than 300 restaurants. Today, there are fewer than 20 Bonanza locations, according to the company's website.
 
From 2012 to 2017, when Sacco was at the helm of Bonanza, he said, the company grew.
 
"During those five years — there were more stores there when I left than when I started. That's all I'll say," he said. "The company was growing while I was there … just like Happy Joe's was in decline when I got here."
 
+2 
111520-qc-nws-happyjoes-023

Tom Sacco came out of retirement to serve as CEO at Happy Joe's in 2020. The company has filed bankruptcy for the its five company stores, but the dozens of Happy Joe's franchises will not be impacted, he said.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Spurned taco truck finds friends in Moline

Spurned taco truck finds friends in Moline

An East Moline family was prepared to serve a big crowd out of their taco truck Saturday at the Taco and Margarita Festival at Vibrant Arena at The Mark. At the last minute, they were uninvited. But the Quad-City food-and-bar community bailed them out and their tacos sold out too.

Missing Port Byron man found dead

Missing Port Byron man found dead

Rock Island County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that Steven R. Mudd, 60, of Port Byron, who has been missing since late August, was found dead Thursday in rural Port Byron. Foul play is not suspected.

Watch Now: Related Video

These florists are working hard ahead of the Queen's funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News