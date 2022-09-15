CEO: Happy Joe's company bankruptcy has no bearing on franchises

Sacco previously served as CEO for Bonanza Steakhouses, which at one time had more than 300 restaurants. Today, there are fewer than 20 Bonanza locations, according to the company's website.

From 2012 to 2017, when Sacco was at the helm of Bonanza, he said, the company grew.

"During those five years — there were more stores there when I left than when I started. That's all I'll say," he said. "The company was growing while I was there … just like Happy Joe's was in decline when I got here."