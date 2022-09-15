CEO: Happy Joe's company bankruptcy has no bearing on franchises

The recent bankruptcy filing by Happy Joe's is related to five company-owned restaurants, but the dozens of franchise stores are not to be impacted, according to company leadership.
Tom Sacco, CEO at Happy Joe's since late 2020, said the 50 franchise restaurants currently in operation continue to experience double-digit growth. That hasn't been the case for the five company-owned stores — Spruce Hills, Bettendorf; Locust Street and 50th Street in Davenport; Galesburg and Kewanee.
Those locations, like the two that recently closed at Rockingham Road in Davenport and in Eldridge, are "bleeding" the company, Sacco said.
The Happy Joe's restaurant at 2630 Rockingham Road in Davenport has closed.
The Chapter 11 filing seeks to reorganize only the company-owned stores. The franchise side of the business still is growing and has about 30 more locations whose openings are pending, Sacco said. Most are located in the Egypt.
"It shows we're upside-down," he said of the bankruptcy filing for the five company stores. "We were losing significant money — $30,000 to $40,000 a month at one location.
"But it's the company that's filing bankruptcy, which is a fraction of our business. Ninety percent of Happy Joe's is franchise."
The franchise locations are making money while the company side is losing money, Sacco said, "Because they (franchises) didn't refinance their restaurants."
Happy Joe's founder Lawrence Joseph "Happy Joe" Whittey, who died in 2019, sold the company in 2018, Sacco said, and the sale of assets and the division of proceeds among family members had a big financial impact on company operations.
Buildings the company previously owned suddenly were strapped with rent payments and/or mortgages, he said. The timing was especially damaging because the pandemic came two years after the sale.
Wages for pizza makers went from $7.50 or $8 an hour to $12 or $13 an hour, Sacco said. On the supply-chain side, more bad news. For instance, diced Canadian bacon is in high demand at Happy Joe's, and the price went from $1.90/pound in 2020 to nearly $5/pound today.
"When it's just rent or just labor or just food prices, you can deal with that," he said of the increases. "When it's all three — and that's what happened to the company stores — you start bleeding.
"The restaurants that were bleeding us aren't bleeding us anymore."
The focus now is on growing the franchise side, which means adding more restaurants around the country and beyond.
"I inherited a declining franchise system. We now have a growing franchise system," he said.