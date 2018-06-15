Betty Cooper of Liberia raises her right hand while taking the oath of allegiance during a naturalization ceremony on Friday at the U.S. District Courthouse in Davenport. 45 candidates hailing from 23 countries around the world became citizens during the ceremony.
