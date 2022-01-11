Chabad Lubavitch of the Quad Cities purchases strip mall to construct permanent space

Chabad Lubavitch of the Quad Cities reached its $400,000 funding goal late in the afternoon on Friday, Dec. 17, just before Shabbat, the time of rest observed by those practicing Judaism. Rabbi Shneur Cadaner and his wife, Chana Cadaner, shut down their phones and computers when Shabbat began, but messages of congratulations and excitement were already pouring in.
“The reaction of the community members most notably was one of pride and achievement, since this project took a village,” Shneur Cadaner said. “Without each and everyone's participation and help, it could have never happened.”
Shneur said Chabad Lubavitch Quad Cities, an institution under the international Chabad Lubavitch movement — a branch of Hasidism, had begun raising the remaining funds to buy strip mall Heather Glen Crossing at the corner of 18th Street and 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf for $1 million just over two weeks before. Before the appraisal of the property went through they had raised around $600,000, and after that they had until closing day on Dec. 17 to garner the rest.
With donors from all over the world giving and matching donations, they raised the needed amount just in time to close. Now Chabad Lubavitch of the Quad Cities can move forward with creating its first permanent location since Shneur and Chana Cadaner first began it 16 years ago.
When Shneur and Chana Cadaner — a Chabad Lubavitch emissary family with the goal of bringing people closer to Judaism through education and connection — first moved to the Quad-Cities in 2005, the idea for a permanent space was already in their minds. Over the years they’ve held events and meetings from their own home and rented spaces, and classes in the Bettendorf Public Library while trying to purchase a property with no luck.
They actually tried to buy Heather Glen Crossing once before, but it fell through.
“We just see it time and again, that on God's time, everything just goes like that,” Chana Cadaner said, snapping her figures. “It's a lot of work and you only see the blessings once you start putting in the work, but somehow, things just take off when they're meant to be.”
The project has been split into four phases. The first was purchasing the property, and once Chabad Lubavitch of the Quad Cities has a unit available, it will move into the second phase — building a kosher mikvah.
The closest mikvahs — a ritual bath that plays an important role in Jewish family life — are in Chicago and Des Moines. Many Jewish women visit a mikvah after their menstrual cycle, and taking a two-or-more-hour long trip once a month isn’t always feasible. Phase two has a $360,000 price tag.
“Some people use that as a prerequisite for moving into a community,” Chana Cadaner said. “So there's been people who have turned down offers to move here, because of the lack of the mikvah.”
After the mikvah is built, phase three involves remodeling and furnishing the rest of the space. In addition to the mikvah, the location will have a sanctuary, social hall, fully equipped kosher kitchen, Judaic library and multimedia center, classrooms, meeting spaces and an indoor play area. Shneur Cadaner said they’re initially moving into a single unit in the strip mall, but as the need for expansion arises, they could utilize another unit. Units not housed by Chabad Lubavitch of the Quad Cities will continue to be rented out, Shneur said, so the institution can be self-sufficient.
In total, the project is estimated to cost $2.1 million. Shneur Cadaner said they don’t plan to raise the remaining funds through a matching campaign, and have applied for grants to help fund the mikvah construction. Individual donors have pledged funds to the mikvah as well.
As for the estimated $300,000 needed to remodel and furnish the space and $440,000 to pay off the mortgage on the strip mall, funding is still “up in the air,” Shneur Cadaner said. Chabad Lubavitch of the Quad Cities is offering dedications and naming opportunities for certain donation amounts, but they don’t have an immediate funding plan.
The timeline for the project is also fluid, as they just very recently closed on the strip mall and are working with tenants. The strip mall is currently fully occupied. But once it’s finished, Shneur said it will have everything the Quad-Cities Jewish community needs to thrive.
“The general concept is that this would be the place for anything Jewish,” Shneur Cadaner said.