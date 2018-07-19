Davenport has a new director for its Parks and Recreation department.
Chad Dyson, a Quad-City native and the current recreation superintendent in the Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department, has been tapped to lead the Davenport Parks and Recreation Department by City Administrator Corri Spiegel.
Spiegel made her announcement Thursday.
“Chad has achieved a strong record of accomplishments throughout his 18 years of management experience in public parks and recreation which makes him a great fit for the city of Davenport,” Spiegel said in a news release. “His broad knowledge and depth of experience makes him uniquely qualified for this highly visible leadership position. We are looking forward to the expertise and ideas that he will bring to Davenport and our widely recognized and diverse parks system.”
Dyson joined the Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department in June 2010. His duties include overseeing the operations and programs for the recreation division, facility operations for the Robert A. Lee Community Recreation Center, Mercer Park Aquatic Center/Scanlon Gym, City Park Pool, and Iowa City’s sports fields.
He has more than 18 years of management experience in public parks and recreation. Prior to joining the Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department, Dyson served as the superintendent of recreation for the Westmont (Illinois) Park District.
“I am excited and honored at this tremendous opportunity to lead an outstanding parks department,” Dyson said. “I am looking forward to working with the city of Davenport team to further enhance the parks system and the experiences that are offered and enjoyed.”
Dyson holds a bachelor’s degree in sports, health, leisure, and physical studies from the University of Iowa, and a master’s degree in recreation administration from Aurora (Illinois) University.
He completed the Community Leadership Program of the Iowa City Chamber of Commerce in 2017.
Dyson and his wife, Erin, have four children, Cade, Hayden, Jace and Beckham.