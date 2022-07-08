Chalk Art Fest brings public, artists together under enjoyment of unique medium

Murals — unique in their subject and medium — will decorate the Rock Island riverfront next weekend for a short time, brought into being by artists and community members at Chalk Art Fest.

The sixth-annual Chalk Art Fest will take place 10 a.m.-7 p.m. July 16 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 17 in Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island. The free event and competition is hosted by Quad City Arts.

Competing artists and teams will work to create chalk masterpieces over the course of the weekend while the public stops by to see their work, enjoy live music, grab a meal or snack from a food truck and participate in activities.

"[Chalk Art Fest] is really just a celebration of artists coming together to showcase their skills and give them an opportunity to showcase their creative expression, and possibly win prizes and build confidence and their talents," Gilson said.

Thirty 2-foot-by-2-foot spaces have been allocated for the public, and people can pay $5 at the event to get some chalk and a space to use it in. The theme for the community collaboration piece is Pac Man, but there is no theme for the competition.

There will be more than 130 artists working on 81 spaces in this year's competition, hoping to win cash prizes. Quad City Arts Development Director Karie Gilson said artists were coming from around the Midwest to participate, including multiple past winners.

"It's definitely becoming more of a regional pull, and even have a national interest because this kind of art form is very unique," Gilson said. "So these types of artists will be willing to travel to other chalk art fests in the country to participate."

A panel of five judges, made up of former art educators and artists in different mediums, will look at the pieces through the lenses of creativity, technique, composition and color. The public will also be able to vote on their favorites.

Chalk Art Fest is a rain-or-shine event, and artists will be allowed to cover their work. Gilson said some chalk art festivals don't allow artists to save their pieces in case of weather, meaning a day's work could wash away with a summer shower. The chalk Quad City Arts is supplying is also more weather resistant than basic sidewalk chalk.

Part of the appeal of chalk art is its impermanence, as it will disappear when the next storm hits. It also offers an opportunity for the public to interact with art more than traditional avenues provide, Gilson said. They can speak with the artists about their process and vision, and even buy some chalk and make something of their own.

"This is actually one way for people to engage with art in a way that it's very easy access," Gilson said. "So anyone can do it. And anyone can enjoy walking through and reviewing the works of art and interacting with artists and then doing some art themselves, and it's really not at all stuffy or something that they feel like they can be a part of."