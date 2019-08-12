The Quad-Cities Chamber, in collaboration with Davenport, will host a free educational luncheon and seminar about the new Opportunity Zone federal tax incentive.
The session will be noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Me & Billy, 200 W. 3rd St., Davenport. The seminar will feature Kyle Day, attorney with Lane & Waterman, LLP, who will give a presentation on how to make the most of the new incentive.
From capital gain deferral/elimination to leveraging additional investment in real-estate and businesses, the incentive provides a new tool for Quad-City development projects. The incentive, established by Congress under Section 1400Z of the Internal Revenue Code, allows investors to defer, reduce and eliminate capital gains reinvested in qualified opportunity funds that hold at least 90% of fund assets in business or property in designated Opportunity Zones.
The Quad-City region has 10 Opportunity Zones with industrial, commercial and residential investment opportunities. Zones are in Davenport, Muscatine and Clinton in Iowa and Rock Island and Kewanee in Illinois.
The seminar is for those involved in wealth and financial management, real-estate development, business development and anyone else interested. A new-investor prospectus will be unveiled at the event to highlight the Quad-City region assets and advantages.
Space is limited. To register, go to www.quadcitieschamber.com at the Events Calendar.