Projects that benefit the North Scott area are invited to apply for 2019 Moonlight Chase grants from the Eldridge-North Scott Chamber.
Applications now are available for the nearly $9,000 in grants from proceeds from the 2019 Moonlight Chase race.
In be eligible, the project: must be in the North Scott area; must benefit the community as a whole, not an individual; and the applicant must be a not-for-profit organization.
Applications must be received by noon, Friday, Nov. 8. Applications can be picked up at the Scott County Library or the chamber office. They also are available online in PDF format at moonlightchase.com.
For more information, call the Eldridge-North Scott Chamber of Commerce at 563-285-9965.