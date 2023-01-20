Chance of 1-2 inches of snow Saturday into Sunday

A system coming through Saturday could give the Quad-City region its first snow of an inch or more for January, and only the second 1-inch snowfall for the meteorological winter season that runs from December through February.

Meteorologist Jim Hladik of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said a system would move into southwest Iowa sometime after 5 p.m. Saturday and get to the Quad-Cities late Saturday or early Sunday.

The system is part of one of those that have been moving out of the Pacific and onto the West Coast, particularly California, he said.

“This one is coming out of the southern plains at us,” Hladik said.

As of Friday night the forecast was for 1-2 inches of snow in the Quad-City region.

“We can’t rule out higher amounts in some areas,” Hladik said.

However, the winds will be on the light side, maybe 5-10 mph, so there won’t be any blowing or drifting snow, he added.

The high temperatures both Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the middle 30s. The overnight low Saturday into Sunday is expected to be about 26 degrees, while the low temperature Sunday into Monday is expected to be about 20 degrees.

The last time the Quad-City area received more than 1 inch of snow at one time was on Dec. 26 when 1.1 inches fell, according to National Weather Service, Davenport, statistics.

On Jan. 5, the area received a snowfall of six-tenths of an inch, and that is all for the month except for four days on which a trace of snow was recorded.

Rainfall for January had totaled 1.63 inches on Thursday, which is .58 of an inch above normal.

Hladik said the Weather Service was watching for the possibility of another system moving through the Quad-Cities on Tuesday, but it’s still too far out to determine any kind of track or precipitation amount.