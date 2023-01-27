Chance of 1-3 inches of snow Saturday, followed by much colder temperatures for the week

A system coming out of Canada will bring the chance of 1-3 inches of snow on Saturday that will be followed by a blast of arctic air that will drop daytime high temperatures into the teens at least through Thursday, Meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service, said Thursday night.

“The system that will generate the Saturday event just came on short in British Columbia,” Pierce said Thursday night. “It will dive down the British Columbia coastline and enter western Washington and then move into southern Idaho and will and continue heading east.”

Pierce said the system would induce a new low system to develop in the lee of the Rocky Mountains, the side facing away or turned from the wind, “and where that low develops will dictate how much snow we’re going to get in this area.”

Behind that system is a mass of cold air that will descend on the region and be around at least through Thursday, he added.

There will be a little rebound Wednesday, but most of the week the daytime high temperatures will be below 20 degrees, Pierce said.

For Friday, there is a chance of snow before 10 a.m. with breezy conditions with a south wind gusting up to 30 mph. This could cause whatever snow may be falling to blow creating issues with visibility for drivers.

The high Friday is expected to reach 36 degrees. Snow accumulation is not expected to exceed a half-inch.

There is a 20% chance of snow just after midnight with a west wind blowing at 15-20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

The daytime high Saturday is expected to reach 28 degrees with an east wind blowing at 5-15 mph. Snow accumulations of 1-3 inches was expected based on Thursday night’s weather models. The amount of snow the area could get will depend on how the system tracks.

Sunday’s high under partly sunny skies is expected to be 19 degrees with an overnight low into Monday of 7.

Monday’s high is expected to reach 14 degrees with an overnight low into Tuesday of minus-4 degrees.

Tuesday’s high is expected to be about 14 degrees with an overnight low of zero.

The mercury will rebound somewhat Wednesday with a high of 21 degrees. But the overnight low into Thursday is expected to drop to zero. Thursday’s high is expected to be about 17 degrees.