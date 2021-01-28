 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chance of more snow Saturday as system moves into Q-C region
topical

Chance of more snow Saturday as system moves into Q-C region

{{featured_button_text}}
Weather

Joggers ignore the cold Thursday night and take off along Davenport's East 4th Street from the R. Richard Bittner YMCA, located at 630 E. 4th St.

 Thomas Geyer

A system moving into the Quad-City region Saturday has the potential to drop 3-5 inches of snow Saturday into Sunday, depending on just where that system sets up.

“The biggest thing is that the freezing line will be close to us,” Meteorologist Alex Gibbs of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Thursday night.

“South of that line will get mostly rain, while north of that line will get mostly snow,” he said.

The weather models have not completely come together on where this system will exactly track, he said.

Based on what meteorologists were seeing in the weather models Thursday, Gibbs said it appeared the heaviest amounts of snow would be 3-5 inches on a Dubuque to Chicago axis.

The National Weather Service, Davenport, issued a snow forecast Thursday that gives a 75% probability that the Quad-Cities will see a snowfall exceeding 2 inches, and a 47% probability that snowfall in the area will exceed 4 inches.

Gibbs said that locally it likely would be a wet snow. The high Saturday is expected to reach 36 degrees.

The forecast for Saturday as of Thursday night, called for snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain, before 2 p.m.; and then snow, possibly mixed with rain, from 2 to 3 p.m.; and then rain and snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain, after 3 p.m.

There will be a southeast wind blowing at 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday night, the chance of snow goes up to 100% with the possibility of total accumulations for Saturday of 3-5 inches.

Sunday’s forecast calls for snow, mainly before 7 a.m. with a high of about 34 degrees and new snow accumulations of a half inch.

Just how much snow the Quad-Cities gets will depend on where the freezing line sets up, Gibbs said, adding that on Friday the models should come more into sync.

The sun is expected to return Monday and Tuesday with daytime highs in the lower 30s.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News