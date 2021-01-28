Chance of more snow Saturday as system moves into Q-C region

A system moving into the Quad-City region Saturday has the potential to drop 3-5 inches of snow Saturday into Sunday, depending on just where that system sets up.

“The biggest thing is that the freezing line will be close to us,” Meteorologist Alex Gibbs of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Thursday night.

“South of that line will get mostly rain, while north of that line will get mostly snow,” he said.

The weather models have not completely come together on where this system will exactly track, he said.

Based on what meteorologists were seeing in the weather models Thursday, Gibbs said it appeared the heaviest amounts of snow would be 3-5 inches on a Dubuque to Chicago axis.

The National Weather Service, Davenport, issued a snow forecast Thursday that gives a 75% probability that the Quad-Cities will see a snowfall exceeding 2 inches, and a 47% probability that snowfall in the area will exceed 4 inches.

Gibbs said that locally it likely would be a wet snow. The high Saturday is expected to reach 36 degrees.