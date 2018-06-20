Good afternoon, Quad-Cities. Here is your National Weather Service forecast.
Hazardous weather outlook:
More rounds of scattered thunderstorms will occur across the area this morning, then again by late afternoon and into the evening.
There will be a chance for some strong to severe storms with the afternoon and evening storms. The primary threat from these storms will be damaging winds, but there will also be a chance for an isolated tornado with any strong storm moving along a frontal boundary that is currently draped across the area along and south of Interstate 80. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas generally along and south of a line from Cedar Rapids Iowa, to the Quad Cities, and to east of Galesburg Illinois, in a marginal risk for severe weather today and tonight.
The storms will also have the capability of producing very heavy rainfall and at high rates. Areas that experience repeated thunderstorm activity will have the possibility of being impacted by flash flooding. The heavy rain will also aggravate any ongoing river and small stream flooding.
A few area rivers are experiencing flooding. Please see the latest Flood Statements and Flood Warnings for details.
This afternoon there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny early then becoming cloudy with a high near 82 degrees. East winds will be 5-10 mph.
Tonight there will be occasional showers and thunderstorms. The low will be around 64 degrees. East winds will be 5-10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts could be between a half and three quarters of an inch.
Thursday showers and thunderstorms are likely mainly before 7 a.m. then showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 75 degrees. East winds will be around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts could be between a quarter and half of an inch.
Thursday night showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 63 degrees. Northeast winds will be around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts could be between a half and three quarters of an inch.