Chances of flooding continue to remain below normal as snow melt passes through Q-C

Flooding along the Mississippi River remains below normal as the snow pack across the region is mostly gone, the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Friday in an update of its Spring Flood Outlook.
Rain is expected to move into the area Monday night, but both the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15 and the Rock River at Moline are forecast to continue falling as the snow melt waters continue to move through the area.
Meteorologist John Haase said the storm system moving through the Quad-City area Monday night through Tuesday is expected to bring about three-quarters of an inch of rain.
The heavier rains will be across northern Iowa and into Minnesota where drought conditions range from abnormally dry to moderate drought, he said.
Soil moisture conditions in the Quad-City region remain good.
Monday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies during the day with a high in the upper 50s to lower 60s, with a 10 percent chance of rain after 5 p.m., Haase said.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for showers with possible thunderstorms with a high of 60, while Wednesday’s forecast call for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 51 degrees.
Thursday should be partly sunny with a high of 51 before another system brings a chance of rain Thursday night and Friday.
Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 56, while Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 51.
The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, was 11.26 feet at 7 p.m. Sunday. The river is expected to continue dropping to 10.3 feet by March 28. Flood stage there is 15 feet.
The Rock River at Moline stood at 10.79 feet at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Rock is expected to fall to 10 feet by Saturday. Flood stage there is 12 feet.
Haase said that the normal high temperature for this time of year is 51 degrees, but that there is the possibility of colder air moving into the region by the end of March.
“March came in like a lamb but it could go out a shivering lamb,” he said. High temperatures are only expected in the 40s should that system track through the Quad-Cities next week. Haase said there would be no precipitation with that system, just much colder air.