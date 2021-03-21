Chances of flooding continue to remain below normal as snow melt passes through Q-C

Flooding along the Mississippi River remains below normal as the snow pack across the region is mostly gone, the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Friday in an update of its Spring Flood Outlook.

Rain is expected to move into the area Monday night, but both the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15 and the Rock River at Moline are forecast to continue falling as the snow melt waters continue to move through the area.

Meteorologist John Haase said the storm system moving through the Quad-City area Monday night through Tuesday is expected to bring about three-quarters of an inch of rain.

The heavier rains will be across northern Iowa and into Minnesota where drought conditions range from abnormally dry to moderate drought, he said.

Soil moisture conditions in the Quad-City region remain good.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies during the day with a high in the upper 50s to lower 60s, with a 10 percent chance of rain after 5 p.m., Haase said.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for showers with possible thunderstorms with a high of 60, while Wednesday’s forecast call for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 51 degrees.