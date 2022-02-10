Chances of spring flooding on Mississippi and Rock rivers below normal at this time

Probabilities for spring flooding in the Quad-Cities are below normal this year because of drier-than-normal conditions locally, near-normal river levels and below-normal snow cover and snow water equivalent across the area, according to the first Spring Flood Outlook issued Thursday by the National Weather Service, Davenport.

“Rain amounts and the frequency of spring rains, any additional snowfall and, to a lesser extent, the snow melt will determine spring flooding,” meteorologist Tim Gross of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Thursday.

“We had a very dry fall, and so far for this winter we didn’t have a whole lot of precipitation,” he said. “We also have dry soil conditions. In fact we have a moderate drought over our area.”

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday, there is moderate drought in Scott, Clinton, Louisa, Muscatine, Jackson and Cedar counties in east-central Iowa, and in Rock Island, Mercer, Whiteside and Carroll counties in west-central and northwest Illinois. Henry, Warren, Knox and Henderson counties in Illinois have abnormally dry conditions.

Gross said that any snow melt over dry areas would seep into the ground, thereby lessening the chances of going into the rivers. The same is true for any rain that falls.

From an agricultural standpoint, he said, “We’re definitely needing more precipitation locally, for sure.”

“Locally, from Dec. 1 through Feb. 10, all of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois received only 75% or less of normal precipitation,” Gross said.

As for the snow pack, Gross said that north of Minneapolis there is 8-12 inches of snow, with a snow water equivalent of 2-4 inches. Between Minneapolis and northern Iowa, there is 4-6 inches of snow with a snow water equivalent of 1-2 inches.

A quickly melting snow pack could increase the chances of spring flooding in the Quad-City area. But where the ground is dry the water could seep into the ground, lessening what flows into the rivers and streams, he said.

According to the National Weather Service and the North Central River Forecast Center in Chanhassen, Minn., there is 51% chance of minor flooding of the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island. Historically for this time of year probabilities are 56%.

There is a 38% chance of moderate flooding on the Mississippi River at Rock Island. That is compared with a historical probability of 49%. There is a 21% chance of major flooding of the Mississippi at Lock and Dam 15, as opposed to a historical probability of 25%.

Flood stage for the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, is 15 feet. The Mississippi River at Rock Island was at 4.68 feet as of 11 p.m. Thursday.

For the Rock River at Moline, there is a 30% chance of minor flooding. Historically at this time of year, the probability is 53%. The chance of moderate flooding is 11%, as opposed to a historical probability of 31%. The chance of major flooding on the Rock at this point is 7%, as opposed to a historical probability of 24%.

Flood stage for the Rock River at Moline is 12 feet. The Rock River at Moline stood at 8.14 feet at 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

