Drivers who use the I-74 bridge across the Mississippi River or who travel in downtown Moline and Bettendorf will want keep an eye out for the following projects which will impact your driving.
• Nighttime lane closures on I-74: Beginning today there will be intermittent nighttime lane closures on Iowa-bound and Illinois-bound I-74 south of 7th Avenue in Moline between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. to allow contractors to install overhead signs. All on- and off-ramps will remain open. Drivers should watch for changing traffic patterns. The work is anticipated to be completed in about two weeks.
• 21st Street to be closed: Beginning today, weather permitting, 21st Street in Moline will be closed between 5th and 6th avenues to allow contractors to construct a retaining wall and reconstruct 21st Street. The street will remain closed through the duration of the I-74 construction project.
• Southbound 19th Street reduced to one lane: Beginning today, weather permitting, southbound 19th Street in Moline will be reduced to one lane from 11th Avenue to Avenue of the Cities to allow contractors to construct a noise wall. The work will be completed in about three weeks.
• Calvert Drive to be permanently closed: Beginning today, weather permitting, Calvert Drive between 14th Street and Kimberly Road in Bettendorf will be permanently closed to accommodate a new configuration of the I-74 interchange in Bettendorf.
• Brown Street closed to through-traffic: Beginning today, weather permitting, Brown Street in Bettendorf will no longer have access to and from 14th Street for the duration of the I-74 River Bridge construction project.
• New traffic configuration on Iowa-bound I-74 Exit 4: Beginning today, weather permitting, there will be a new traffic configuration on the Iowa-bound I-74 Exit 4 (Grant Street/U.S. 67). The off-ramp will be temporarily closed at night between Monday and Tuesday to allow the contractors to restripe the ramp. Drivers should drive with caution and watch for changing traffic patterns.
And in Davenport:
• Beginning today, the two eastbound lanes of E. Locust Street between Esplanade and Mississippi avenues will be closed for water/sewer repairs. Traffic will be routed head-to-head in the westbound lanes. Work is estimated to be complete on or by Friday.
