Channel Cat Talk cracks shell on mussel health in the Mississippi River

He passed mussel shells around the group as the boat drifted down the river, passing under bridges and heading away from the Moline riverbank.

Mussels work as a natural cleaning system for the river. They filter what Haas called "groceries," bacteria and detritus and nutritious substances, out of the water for food.

Too much of anything can be deadly, so the hatchery monitors the plant's and other impacts on the mussel population. The I-74 bridge has created quite an impact on the mussels, as over 100,000 had to be moved out of construction's way.

While Haas wasn't involved in the mussel relocation, he said he's heard that many beds are doing well, while some others are struggling. It's impossible to say that the relocation is the only reason some mussel beds are not doing as well, since there are many things that can affect the creatures.

"Sometimes it’s the best guess," he said.

Local mussel populations have been hit hard quite a few times over the years, from both natural and man-made causes. In the late 1800s and early 1900s mussels were over-harvested to make pearl buttons. Freshwater mussel pearls were also a sought-after luxury.