Channel Cat Talk cracks shell on mussel health in the Mississippi River

On a sunny Tuesday morning, a small crowd met at the Channel Cat Water Taxi dock, ready to cruise the Mississippi River while learning about the creatures that help keep it clean under the surface.
River Action kicked off its Channel Cat Talks — a part of their 2021 Explore the River series — at the start of June, andthey will run through the end of August. The educational talks take place on Channel Cat water taxis, where people can enjoy the Mississippi while learning about the local environment and wildlife.
Also in the series are Riverine Walks and Art Along the River.
The topic for this week’s talk was “The Mississippi’s Bounty,” focusing on the Exelon Nuclear fish hatchery’s work with mussels and how they’re vital to the Mississippi’s health.
The hatchery primarily raises walleye and striped bass, but also has a mussel-grow out facility that produces young mussels for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and observes the river and local mussel beds to catch any changes, and try to curtail negative influences.
"We’re having an impact on the river… how do we mitigate that," Fish biologist Jeremiah Haas said.
Haas led the talk. He's currently focused his work on the mussel population, but said he's also a catch-all person for tasks.
He passed mussel shells around the group as the boat drifted down the river, passing under bridges and heading away from the Moline riverbank.
Mussels work as a natural cleaning system for the river. They filter what Haas called "groceries," bacteria and detritus and nutritious substances, out of the water for food.
Too much of anything can be deadly, so the hatchery monitors the plant's and other impacts on the mussel population. The I-74 bridge has created quite an impact on the mussels, as over 100,000 had to be moved out of construction's way.
The mussels removed from the Mississippi River bottom to get them out of harm's way during construction of the Interstate 74 bridge appear to …
While Haas wasn't involved in the mussel relocation, he said he's heard that many beds are doing well, while some others are struggling. It's impossible to say that the relocation is the only reason some mussel beds are not doing as well, since there are many things that can affect the creatures.
"Sometimes it’s the best guess," he said.
Local mussel populations have been hit hard quite a few times over the years, from both natural and man-made causes. In the late 1800s and early 1900s mussels were over-harvested to make pearl buttons. Freshwater mussel pearls were also a sought-after luxury.
In the '90s, the zebra mussel was brought to the Mississippi, and began growing on every hard surface it could find. If enough mussels attach and grow on a larger mussel, they can suffocate it.
Haas said before the mid-'90s, a healthy mussel bed had around 100 mussels per square meter. After the zebra mussels came, a good bed has 10 mussels per square meter.
However, the zebra mussels have seemed to find an equilibrium in the ecosystem, and their number is trending down. As long as organisms can make it through the worst period, this usually happens, Haas said. At one point even the common carp was an invasive species.
"It's all about perspective," he said.
Thursday's Channel Cat Talk is currently sold out, but another talk will speak on the mussel population later in June.
While ticket sales for the Channel Cat Talks are already above the 2020 season’s, they’ve also almost reached 2019’s ticket sales, River Action Program Director Philip Tunnicliff said.
This could be attributed to people wanting to get outside after a year of isolation and the fact that around half of the session topics are either new or haven’t been brought out in a while.
“We’re on track to have our best year ever,” he said.