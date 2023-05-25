Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Channel Cat Water Taxi season will officially kick off at 9 a.m. Friday.

Passengers may board at four Channel Cat docking locations: John Deere Commons in Moline, RiverBend Commons in Moline, Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf and at the Village of East Davenport.

Unlimited use all-day ticket prices are $8 for adults and $4 for children 2-10 years. Children younger than 2 years ride free with an adult ticket. Tickets may be purchased on board, at Centre Station (cash only) or through the Channel Cat mobile app (credit or debit card).

The Channel Cat will run seven days a week through Labor Day. Find more information on @QC Channel Cat, via the web at https://www.metroqc.com/231/Channel-Cat or by calling 309-788-3360.