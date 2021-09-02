Channel Cat water taxi to run on Labor Day

Monday is the last weekday one can catch the Channel Cat Water Taxi for the season.
On Labor Day, boats will operate the weekend schedule from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 2-10, for all-day, unlimited use.
Check out the “Channel Cat” ticketing mobile app for credit purchases.
After Labor Day there is still time to catch a ride — but only on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The Channel Cat will operate on these days from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting, through Oct. 10.
View the Channel Cat schedule online at MetroQC.com or @qcchannelcat on social media.
Quad-City Times
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.