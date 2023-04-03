Scott County officials have dropped the case against a Moline man accused of wounding another person with a screwdriver in February.

Calvin A. Lee, 54, used the tool on someone he was fighting with at about 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 20 in the 600 block of East 14th Street, Davenport, authorities initially alleged. During the fight, Lee overpowered the other person, punched him several times, then stabbed him in the face several times with the screwdriver.

As a result of these allegations, Lee faced a single charge of willful injury causing serious injury, according to court records.

District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert dismissed the charge against Lee on Wednesday as the result of a motion from the Scott County Attorney’s Office, according to court records. That motion to dismiss stated there was insufficient evidence for the prosecution of Lee to continue.