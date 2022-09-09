Charge filed against man suspected in Sunday gunfire case in Rock Island

A man initially arrested Sunday during a Rock Island Police Department investigation into a gunfire complaint now faces a charge related to the incident.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Daquan S. Hickman, 23, Rock Island, with reckless discharge of a firearm, according to court records. The allegation supporting the charge is that on Sunday Hickman endangered the safety of several people by recklessly firing a gun into the air outside of a residential neighborhood in Rock Island.

The events that led to Hickman's arrest began Sunday when people told police at about 1:19 p.m. that someone standing outside of a residence in the 1600 block of 12th Avenue had shot a gun at a vehicle, according to a police department news release issued Monday.

Officers identified Hickman as a suspect, and he allegedly told police he fired the gun after an argument, the department release states. When they searched Hickman’s residence, police allegedly found a gun.

Hickman initially appeared in court Tuesday in what would have been his first hearing, but Judge Carol Pentuic told him that the state’s attorney’s office had elected not to pursue any charges at that time, but still had the option to file them at a later date.

The charge he now faces was filed Wednesday, according to court records.

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said Thursday that her office was reviewing additional information before filing the charge.

Hickman’s appearance on Friday was before Judge Matthew Durbin, who read the charge to Hickman and told him that his next court appearance was being scheduled for Sept. 27.

Hickman’s bail is $15,000, court records state. To be released, he would have to post a $1,500 bond.

He told Durbin that he would be able to post the bond. After the hearing, Hickman was returned to the Rock Island County Jail.