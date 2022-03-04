Charges being sought after Molotov cocktails allegedly thrown at Rock Island residence

Molotov cocktails were allegedly thrown early Friday at a home in Rock Island.

Officers were called about 4:11 a.m. to the 1300 block of 17th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department.

When they arrived, the caller told officers that a person he had quarreled with earlier in the morning had returned and thrown Molotov cocktails at the home before fleeing.

The bottles, however, did not break and the victim was able to put them out with a fire extinguisher.

Officers had also responded to the earlier quarrel, which happened about 2:12 a.m., the department said.

There had not been any arrests reported as of about 7:15 a.m. when police reports were distributed, but the department said later that detectives were following up in order to seek charges for the person suspected of the attack.

