Charges being sought after Molotov cocktails allegedly thrown at Rock Island residence

Molotov cocktails were allegedly thrown early Friday at a home in Rock Island.
Officers were called about 4:11 a.m. to the 1300 block of 17th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department.
When they arrived, the caller told officers that a person he had quarreled with earlier in the morning had returned and thrown Molotov cocktails at the home before fleeing.
The bottles, however, did not break and the victim was able to put them out with a fire extinguisher.
Officers had also responded to the earlier quarrel, which happened about 2:12 a.m., the department said.
There had not been any arrests reported as of about 7:15 a.m. when police reports were distributed, but the department said later that detectives were following up in order to seek charges for the person suspected of the attack.
1 of 5
Moline police conducting their investigation Friday after morning shooting
One person was shot the morning of Friday, March 4, 2022, near the intersection of 7th Street and 32nd Avenue in Moline. Hamilton Elementary, which is nearby, was locked down while police dealt with the incident. There were yellow ecidence markers visible on the sidewalk on the west side of 7th Street on either side of the intersection.
Moline police using a dog as they search the area around Friday's shooting scene
One person was shot the morning of Friday, March 4, 2022, near the intersection of 7th Street and 32nd Avenue in Moline. Hamilton Elementary, which is nearby, was locked down while police dealt with the incident.
Moline police investigating the scene of Friday's shooting near Hamilton Elementary
One person was shot the morning of Friday, March 4, 2022, near the intersection of 7th Street and 32nd Avenue in Moline. Hamilton Elementary, which is nearby, was locked down while police dealt with the incident.
Moline police investigating shooting Friday morning near Hamilton Elementary
One person was in custody and another injured after a shooting Friday, March 4, 2022, near the intersection of 7th Street and 32nd Avenue in Moline. Police used dogs as part of their efforts to investigate the attack. The school was locked down while police dealt with the incident.
Moline police response to the shooting that happened Friday near Hamilton Elementary
1 of 5
Moline police conducting their investigation Friday after morning shooting
One person was shot the morning of Friday, March 4, 2022, near the intersection of 7th Street and 32nd Avenue in Moline. Hamilton Elementary, which is nearby, was locked down while police dealt with the incident. There were yellow ecidence markers visible on the sidewalk on the west side of 7th Street on either side of the intersection.
Anthony Watt
Moline police using a dog as they search the area around Friday's shooting scene
One person was shot the morning of Friday, March 4, 2022, near the intersection of 7th Street and 32nd Avenue in Moline. Hamilton Elementary, which is nearby, was locked down while police dealt with the incident.
Anthony Watt
Moline police investigating the scene of Friday's shooting near Hamilton Elementary
One person was shot the morning of Friday, March 4, 2022, near the intersection of 7th Street and 32nd Avenue in Moline. Hamilton Elementary, which is nearby, was locked down while police dealt with the incident.
Anthony Watt
Moline police on the scene of a shooting that happened Friday morning
Moline police have one person in custody after a shooting in Moline near Hamilton Elementary. One person was shot. The school was locked down while police investigated the attack.
ANTHONY WATT
Moline police investigating shooting Friday morning near Hamilton Elementary
One person was in custody and another injured after a shooting Friday, March 4, 2022, near the intersection of 7th Street and 32nd Avenue in Moline. Police used dogs as part of their efforts to investigate the attack. The school was locked down while police dealt with the incident.