Charlotte and Andover in Clinton County were shutdown to outside traffic Friday after a suspected tornado struck the city about 6 p.m., Clinton County spokesman Eric Van Lancker said Friday night.

Charlotte residents who lived north of Deep Creek were evacuated from their homes after a 10,000 gallon propane tank began leaking due to storm damage, Van Lancker said. Davenport’s Hazardous Materials Team was sent to aid in containing the leak.

Those people who could not find another place to go went to Immanuel Lutheran Church on 1st Street.

VanLancker said that residents were allowed to return to their homes with the power on.

At least one person was injured and taken to a hospital in DeWitt, Van Lancker added. There was a report of a building that possibly collapsed in DeWitt, and there were reports of a couple of buildings down in Andover, he added.

Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt said in a news release that first responders were responding to downed trees and powerlines and asked people to avoid both towns.

At 8:40 p.m. Friday, Van Lancker said that the only town without power was Welton.

Officials said there was a report of a man being injured in Bellevue, Iowa, in Jackson County when he was struck by a tree limb. That man’s condition was not available late Friday.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said the only damage in Scott County was some downed power poles in far northwest Scott County near New Liberty.

“They’re literally one mile into Scott County and that’s all we’ve had any reports on,” Lane said. “That’s right on the edge of the system that went to the northeast into Clinton and Jackson counties. We were lucky.”

Another system that passed to the south of Scott County went into Illinois.

MidAmerican Energy was reporting at 7:45 p.m. that 5,100 customers, the vast majority of them in the Illinois Quad-Cities, lost power after three large feeder lines were damaged by the storm.

By 9:05 p.m. MidAmerican Energy was reporting that 2,269 customers in the Illinois Quad-Cities were still without power, while 227 people in the Iowa Quad-Cities were without power.

Rock Island County Sheriff’ Darren Hart closed the County Office Building and the Courthouse complex at 3 p.m. Friday due to the impeding weather.

There were no reports Friday of any serious damage in the Illinois Quad-Cities. East Moline Police Chief Jeffrey Ramsey said that other than downed branches there were no reports of damage or injuries.

In the Iowa Quad-Cities, many businesses closed early due to the threat of severe weather. Bettendorf closed their facilities at 1 p.m. Friday, while Davenport closed non-essential services at 2:30 p.m. Bettendorf Transit, in coordination with CitiBus and Riverbend Transit, suspended services at 3 p.m.