Charly Erpelding's life

In her 18 years, Charly Jane Erpelding likely touched more lives in a positive way than most people do in a lifetime.

For a final time Saturday, she spent a few hours at the school she loved surrounded by her family, friends and classmates whom she adored and cherished.

Well before 2 p.m., the parking lot of Bettendorf High School began to fill for a five-hour visitation that lasted until 7 p.m. Scores of people waited in a line that snaked around the inside of the gymnasium virtually the entire time.

Photos of Charly and numerous flower arrangement adorned the gym.

There was plenty of hugs, tears and laughter.

The music playing was a contemporary mix that included songs by, among many others, John Denver, Bob Seger, Charlie Daniels, The Temptations and Jeannie C. Riley.

Charly battled cancer for more than a year. Her mother, Tara Erpelding, posted on Facebook on June 30, 2021, that after being cancer-free for eight years, the cancer had returned.

Through chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant, Charly fought and packed a lifetime of memories into her senior year at Bettendorf High School, that included being elected homecoming queen and seeing the Hawkeye Wave from her hospital room when she was in Iowa City for treatment.

Charly died Monday surrounded by her family.

“Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Tara wrote in her Facebook post announcing Charly’s passing.

“She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”

Throughout it all, Charly's attitude and strength showed through. In her senior speech to her classmates, she explained, the need for a positive attitude.

“Whether it was chemotherapy, radiation or letting my dad shave my head for the second time in my life, my positive mindset is what pulled me through. There are many days when it may seem easy to throw in the towel and feel bad for yourself just because you can.

“I promise you this is no way to go through your life, and in the end a negative attitude could be your biggest regret.”