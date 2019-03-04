CAMBRIDGE — Two men will see their felony charges move forward in Henry County Circuit Court as the result of a preliminary hearing Monday.
The pair allegedly led a Colona police officer on a chase on Rt. 84 on Feb. 24 before crashing their vehicle.
Dalton W. Williams, 24, of Davenport, and Carmon J. Castillo, 35, of Kewanee, were both charged with Class 2 felony possession of a stolen vehicle. Castillo was also charged with Class 3 possession of methamphetamine and Class 4 felony aggravated fleeing as well as Class A misdemeanor possession of a hypodermic syringe and eight traffic tickets.
Colona Police Officer Tyler Patterson testified he attempted to pull a vehicle over for no front license plate and instead it sped up. He said the speeds went up and down, but the highest speed he reached was 90 miles an hour in a 35-mph zone.
Patterson said the vehicle crashed in the vicinity of Briar Bluff Road, and Castillo was identified as the driver and Williams as the passenger. He said he ran the license plate, and it came back to a different vehicle. Ultimately, the vehicle identification number was checked and it came back as stolen from Moline as of one week earlier.
Both men were searched and Williams had pocketknives, while Castillo had a syringe in his breast pocket as well as a baggie with residue. The syringe field-tested positive for the presumptive presence of methamphetamine, according to the officer.
Neither man had keys to the vehicle, which was apparently started using a screwdriver that was found on the floorboard. The ignition was picked out, the headliner was missing and a wire to the floor appeared to be burnt. The rear passenger side window was broken out and replaced with plastic and the vehicle had been spray painted.
Castillo told the officer he had bought the vehicle on a street corner in Davenport from a Hispanic male who was supposed to be mailing him the title.
Judge Jeffrey O'Connor found probable cause to believe both men committed felonies. Castillo remained in custody as of Monday on $100,000 bond. His next court date is March 21. Williams has an April 18 pre-trial hearing.