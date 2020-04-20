CHC will test more clients for COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Community Health Care may be able to expand its role as health experts across the country have called for expanded testing to better understand the spread of COVID-19.

And while the past weekend saw vocal opposition to stay-at-home orders and pleas to open shuttered portions of the economy, public health officials said Monday they still don't have enough information on COVID-19 to say if or when resident in Iowa and Illinois will return to "normal."

In Rock Island, a 70-year-old woman with COVID-19 died Monday — the fifth death in the county. There were six new cases reported. There are 268 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Rock Island County.

Scott County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, April 17, bringing the county's number of confirmed cases to 172.

"Until we have a better understanding of how COVID-19 is spread, we don't know how long the need for social distancing will last," said Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department. "We just don't know what the long-term normal will look like."

Testing may help the effort to understand normal.