CHC will test more clients for COVID-19

Community Health Care may be able to expand its role as health experts across the country have called for expanded testing to better understand the spread of COVID-19.
And while the past weekend saw vocal opposition to stay-at-home orders and pleas to open shuttered portions of the economy, public health officials said Monday they still don't have enough information on COVID-19 to say if or when resident in Iowa and Illinois will return to "normal."
In Rock Island, a 70-year-old woman with COVID-19 died Monday — the fifth death in the county. There were six new cases reported. There are 268 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Rock Island County.
Scott County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, April 17, bringing the county's number of confirmed cases to 172.
"Until we have a better understanding of how COVID-19 is spread, we don't know how long the need for social distancing will last," said Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department. "We just don't know what the long-term normal will look like."
Testing may help the effort to understand normal.
According to Community Health Center CEO Tom Bowman, the Davenport- and Rock Island-based Federally Qualified Health Center has received additional tests from both the state of Illinois and Lab Corps, allowing more testing of people showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
Bowman stressed that CHC won't test anyone who shows up at its door.
"We do ask that all people seeking a test have a visit with one of our providers," Bowman said Monday. "We are not at a point where we are going to have walk-up services."
CHC started drive-up testing for clients March 17.
In the surrounding area, Henry County in Illinois reported a total of 37 cases of COVID-19, while Stark County reported one.
Case reporting expanded Monday, and the effort got a boost from an Iowa politician.
The decision of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to require nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to report all cases of COVID-19 to the federal government was met with support from Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).
Last Friday, Grassley asked CMS to expand reporting in a letter to Administrator Seema Verma and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
“This is a good first step to improving conditions in nursing homes during this health crisis,” Grassley said in a news release. “Knowing the extent of the problem is the only way to solve it and help protect vulnerable senior citizens and other residents in long-term care facilities. These groups have the highest mortality rate from coronavirus and need proper care."
Illinois will see more federal dollars to help education efforts.
U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, both Illinois Democrats, announced Monday that Illinois will receive $108 million in federal funding to ensure education continues for students of all ages impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund, authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, is a flexible emergency block grant designed to enable governors to decide how best to meet the needs of students, schools, post-secondary institutions, and other education-related organizations.
