Check out live updates from our staff on the new I-74 Bridge

Check out updates from our staff on the new I-74 Bridge:
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Check out updates from our staff on the new I-74 Bridge:
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A Davenport man on parole until 2027 as a habitual offender has been charged for robbing a woman at gunpoint after he followed her to her Bett…
In the 15 years that have passed since a multimillion dollar home in Bettendorf was destroyed by fire, the number of career firefighters in th…
A paralyzed Davenport woman claims she was forced to operate her electric wheelchair some 20 city blocks — or more than a mile — in 90-degree heat this summer after two Davenport Citibus drivers would not help her get home.
A man died Friday after being struck by a car in Davenport.
James Hoffman inherited thousands of collectibles from his sister, Rebecca Hoffman. Now, a portion of her trove — her costume rings — will go up for sale on Saturday at the library, with all of the proceeds going to the East Moline Public Library’s new building campaign.
Former KWQC TV6 news anchor Gary Metivier will run for the Scott County Board Supervisors in 2022 as a Republican.
The Iowa Board of Pharmacy took two actions that affect Scott County pharmacists at its most recent meeting on Nov. 10.
The Davenport Police Department has identified a pedestrian who was hit by a car and killed Friday on Jersey Ridge Road.
The project is intended to reduce vehicle speeds and cut through traffic on 31st and 32nd Streets from Eastern Avenue to Belle Avenue in Davenport.
For the second time in two weeks, residents along an area of West 15th Street congregated along the sidewalks after a call of shots fired
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.