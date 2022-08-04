Check out the latest Quad-City play space for tots

The hottest tot spot in the Quad-Cities is at NorthPark Mall: the QC Toddler Zone.

With dynamic play spaces, QC Toddler Zone’s mission is to enable purposeful play under parental supervision. Opening its NorthPark Mall location this summer, QC Toddler Zone also has a mobile department that can be set up for community events and birthday parties.

QC Toddler Zone is owned and operated by Linda Diaz, a local mom.

“We wanted to create a space where children that are 5 years and younger can explore freely and give parents the chance to either kind of sit back and let their child play independently, or they have the chance to interact with the child, depending on how the child is, as every child is different,” she said.

Diaz said there was nothing quite like QC Toddler Zone in the Quad-Cities.

The play space is not a day care service — parents must be present at all times. Diaz said parents often didn’t realize that they were their kids’ biggest role models, so their presence is crucial.

QC Toddler Zone contains three main play spaces: the Baby Zone, Play Houses and the Sensory Room. There is also a seating area for adults. The play spaces vary on a monthly basis and cater to kids with different needs.

Whether it is the pizzeria and grocery store playhouses or the fidget toys and books of the Sensory Room, kids are given a variety of options to explore.

“We are open to everyone. Especially with a pandemic, children at this age are still learning how to engage with other kids," Diaz said. "So for us, we're very big on just kind of letting the kids lead and letting them be able to explore freely on their own.”

Melissa Coleman and her daughter, Adaline, are QC Toddler Zone regulars. At 2 years old, Adaline is a child of the pandemic. Melissa said it was imperative for her daughter to get needed social interaction in a safe space.

After hearing about QC Toddler Zone through a moms’ Facebook group, Melissa and her daughter went in with high hopes.

“I think that that's why a place like this is so necessary because as a single mom, I like to have that ability to not just drop my child off but be engaged and put her in a different environment so that it's a nice change for both her and me,” Melissa said. “We're not necessarily always at home or at grandma and grandpa's, we also have another spot to continue to help grow her world.”

Admission at the NorthPark Mall location is $5 for adults, $8 for children and free for babies 6 months old and younger.