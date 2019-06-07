With the sound of a paddlewheel splashing in water and shore birds chirping, you can close …

Other participating museums

In addition to the Buffalo Bill Museum, the Karpeles Manuscript Museum and The Sawmill Museum, here are other participants of Q-C Museum Week.

• Buffalo Bill Cody Homestead, 28050 230th Ave., at Bluff Road in rural Scott County. www.scottcountyiowa.com

The homestead features a stone house built in 1847 by "Buffalo Bill" Cody's father.

• Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House, 1105 8th St. and 817 11th Ave., Moline. www.butterworthcenter.com

A free "Music on the Lawn" concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Deere-Wiman. It will be preceded at 5 p.m. by family activities including games, a balloon artist, a face painter and Mister G (aka Ben Gundersheimer), hailed as a “bilingual rock star” by the Washington Post. Free guided tours of both mansions will be offered at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, June 12-14, beginning at Deere-Wiman.

The homes are historic mansions that were in the family of John Deere, founder of Deere & Co.

• Colonel Davenport House, Davenport Drive, on Arsenal Island, enter through the Moline gate. www.davenporthouse.org

Pioneer Days will be noon to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, June 8-9, taking participants back to 1835.

Admission is $10 for adults (13 years and over); $8 for seniors (65 and over), and free for those 12 and under and active military. Admission includes tours of the house, home of the first permanent European settler, Col. George Davenport, who arrived in 1816.

The house will have extended hours during Museum Week from noon to 4 p.m. June 11-17. Buy one get one free admission.

• Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village, 18817 290th St., Long Grove. www.scottcountyiowa.com

An ice cream social will be 1 -4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, with pie, desserts and crafts, and the soda fountain will sell sundaes and ice cream sodas. Old-time music will be performed by Banjo Jeff. Buildings in the village will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily; the soda fountain is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The village contains more than 15 historic buildings.

• Davenport School Museum, inside the J.B. Young Opportunity Center 1702 N. Main St.

The museum houses historical and culturally significant objects and records chronicling the history of the Davenport Community Schools District. Tours offered during operating hours.

• Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. www.familymuseum.org

Say the words "Museum Week" and you'll get buy-one-get-one-free admission.

The summer exhibit lets you try out "surfing," kung fu, or climbing, challenging your balance, strength, coordination, and endurance.

• Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. www.figgeartmuseum.org

Free (with admission) museum highlight tours will be offered at 1:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, June 8-9, Wednesday, June 12, and Friday, June 14.

Free (with admission) art cart activities will be offered 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, and Saturday, June 15.

Free admission after 4 p.m. Thursday, June 13, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 16, in honor of Father's Day.

The Figge is home to one of the finest American Regionalist collections in the world, plus European, Haitian and Mexican Colonial art.

• German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. www.gahc.org

Free admission all week; walking tour of the downtown beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com

Housed in the restored Germania Haus/Miller Hotel, the centerpiece exhibit is an interactive display that tells the immigrant story.

• The Hauberg Center, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. www.haubergcenter.org

Tours of the mansion featuring the work of interior designer George Mann Neidecken will be offered at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, Wednesday, June 12, and Friday, June 14. They will include information about Neidecken's life, original carpet design, stenciling, furniture and pictures from the Milwaukee Art Museum where his work is archived.

Tickets are $5. The house will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The historic home was built by Susanne Denkmann Hauberg, an heir to lumber baron Frederick Denkmann.

• Iowa 80 Trucking Museum, Interstate 80, Exit 284, 505 Sterling Drive, Walcott. iowa80truckingmuseum.com

The museum contains a collection of more than 100 antique trucks and trucking artifacts dating to 1910. Admission is free.

• John Hauberg Museum at Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island. www.blackhawkpark.org

A new, temporary exhibit tells the story of the museum in celebration of its 80th anniversary.

The musuem also contains a seasonal diorama of daily life of the Sauk and Meskwaki between 1750-1830.

• Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. www.putnam.org

Buy-one-get-one-free admission.

The museum features permanent exhibits on the ecology and human heritage of the Quad-Cities, a hall of mammals from the Arctic and African continents, a Discovery Room for children, an interactive STEM area, Asian and Egyptian galleries.

• Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 1 Rock Island Arsenal, Building 60, Rock Island. www.arsenalhistoricalsociety.org

The museum will be open for the entirety of museum week, noon to 4 p.m. today through June 16.

Enter through the Moline gate off River Drive in downtown Moline. Tell the guard at the gate you are there to visit the museum.

The museum contains a history of the arsenal from the 1800s to the present, as well as an extensive collection of weapons.