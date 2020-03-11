You are the owner of this article.
Check out this new commercial from Davenport about the 2020 Census
Check out this new commercial from Davenport about the 2020 Census

The United States Census is now live online. Notices will soon arrive in mailboxes across the Quad-Cities.

The stakes are high. The headcount of America determines Congressional representation as well as how more than $1 trillion in federal funds will be distributed.

To encourage locals to fill out the census, Davenport has released a public service announcement in the form of a video.

The 15-second spot features photos of local residents and leaders. It's narrated by Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel.

“In the 2010 U.S. Census, almost half the people in some Quad-City neighborhoods were not counted, cutting funding for school lunches, aid to families and affordable housing,” a voiceover says in the PSA.

“In 2020, respond to your census. Because Quad Cities: We count.”

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times. 

